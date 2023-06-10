Dead – Death – Obituary News : Groom’s procession meets with accident, youth dies during treatment in Palamgarh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

JanjgirChampa Accident Death: Arvind Kumar Kharhe Dies during Treatment after Being Hit by Unidentified Vehicle

Incident Details

Arvind Kumar Kharhe, a 24-year-old resident of Kutara village in the Pamgarh police station area, died during treatment at the district hospital after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the main road. The police have conducted a postmortem and handed over the body to the family, while further investigation is underway.

Arvind was returning home after attending a family program in the village when the unidentified vehicle hit him, resulting in injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away during the course of treatment.

Impact on Family

Arvind was supposed to get married to a local girl on June 22, but his untimely death has left his family in shock and grief. The family is devastated, and the wedding celebrations have turned into mourning.

Police Investigation

The Pamgarh police have initiated an investigation into the case and are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible for the accident. The police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward and provide any information that could help in the investigation.

Conclusion

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic rules. It is imperative that the authorities take necessary steps to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of pedestrians and commuters.

Meanwhile, the family of Arvind Kumar Kharhe is mourning their loss and trying to come to terms with the tragedy that has struck them.

Funeral rituals in Indian weddings Tragic accidents during wedding processions Road safety and precautions during weddings Legal implications of accidents during wedding processions Impact of cultural traditions on road safety during weddings

News Source : Khabar CG News

Source Link :बारात जाने से पहले दूल्हे की उठी अर्थी, अज्ञात वाहन की ठोकर से इलाज के दौरान हुई युवक की मौत, पामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र का मामला/