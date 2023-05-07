Dead – Death – Obituary News : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Rocket’s Fate Revealed!

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Rocket Did Not Die in MCU

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, fans were eagerly awaiting the next installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, the fate of one of the beloved characters, Rocket Raccoon, was left uncertain after the events of the previous movie. Many fans were left wondering whether Rocket had survived the events of the film or if he had met his demise. Fortunately, it has now been confirmed that Rocket did not die in the MCU and will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Fate of Rocket Raccoon

In Avengers: Endgame, fans were left heartbroken after the death of Tony Stark. However, another character’s fate was left in question. Rocket Raccoon, who is voiced by Bradley Cooper, was last seen on screen with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy as they attempted to stop Thanos from obtaining the Infinity Stones. During the final battle, Rocket is seen fighting alongside his teammates, but when Tony snaps his fingers and wipes out Thanos and his army, Rocket is nowhere to be seen.

Many fans assumed that this meant Rocket had perished in the battle. After all, he was a small, vulnerable creature fighting against a powerful alien army. It seemed unlikely that he could have survived such a dangerous situation. However, this assumption was proven to be false when Marvel revealed that Rocket would be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Return of Rocket Raccoon

Marvel has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film, but they have confirmed that Rocket will be making an appearance. This news has been met with excitement by fans who were worried that the character had been killed off. It is currently unclear what role Rocket will play in the film, but fans are hoping that he will once again be a central character in the story.

One thing that fans can be certain of is that Rocket will continue to be a fan-favorite character. His sarcastic wit and lovable personality have endeared him to fans of all ages. Whether he is fighting alongside his teammates or causing mischief on his own, Rocket always manages to steal the show. His return to the MCU is sure to be met with cheers and applause from fans around the world.

The Future of the Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been a huge success for Marvel. The first two films were both critical and commercial successes, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the third installment. With the return of Rocket Raccoon, it seems that the next film will continue the story of the beloved misfit group of heroes.

It is currently unclear what the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be, but fans are hoping for more of the same action, humor, and heart that made the first two films so enjoyable. The film is expected to feature the same cast of characters, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Mantis. It is also rumored that the film will introduce new characters to the franchise.

Conclusion

After the emotional rollercoaster that was Avengers: Endgame, fans were left wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. The fate of Rocket Raccoon was left uncertain, but it has now been confirmed that he did not die in the film. Rocket will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, much to the excitement of fans around the world.

While the plot of the next film is still a mystery, fans can be sure that they will be in for a wild ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy. With the return of Rocket and the rest of the gang, the next film is sure to be another exciting chapter in the MCU.

News Source : Frankie beast maker

Source Link :spoiler warning guardians of the galaxy vol 3 rocket did not die mcu/