Dead – Death – Obituary News : Guelph Manhattans Owner Thomas Aldridge Passes Away

Thomas Aldridge, Guelph Manhattans Owner, Passes Away at 64

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Aldridge, the owner of the Guelph Manhattans basketball team. Aldridge passed away on Monday at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Aldridge’s Legacy

Thomas Aldridge was a beloved figure in the Guelph community and the basketball world. He purchased the Manhattans in 2005 and quickly turned the struggling team into a championship contender. Under his leadership, the Manhattans won three championships and made several deep playoff runs.

Aldridge was more than just a team owner. He was a mentor to many of the players and staff members and was known for his generosity and kindness. He was a fixture at the games and was always willing to chat with fans and sign autographs.

Mourning His Loss

The Guelph Manhattans organization and the basketball community at large are mourning the loss of Thomas Aldridge. The team released a statement expressing their sadness and offering condolences to Aldridge’s family and friends.

“Thomas was much more than just a team owner to us. He was a friend, a mentor, and a father figure to many of us. His passion for basketball and his love for the Guelph community was infectious, and he will be deeply missed.”

The statement went on to say that the team would be dedicating the upcoming season to Aldridge’s memory.

Aldridge’s Impact on the Community

Thomas Aldridge was not just a basketball owner. He was a pillar of the Guelph community and was involved in many charitable organizations. He was a major donor to the local hospital and was known for his support of youth sports programs.

Aldridge’s impact on the community will be felt for years to come. He was a true leader and role model, and his generosity and kindness inspired many.

The Future of the Manhattans

It is unclear what the future holds for the Guelph Manhattans in the wake of Thomas Aldridge’s passing. The team has not yet announced who will be taking over as owner, but it is clear that the new owner will have big shoes to fill.

One thing is for sure, though. The Manhattans will continue to be a source of pride for the Guelph community, and Thomas Aldridge’s legacy will live on through the team and the many lives he touched.

Final Thoughts

Thomas Aldridge was a true leader and a beloved figure in the Guelph community. His passing is a great loss, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. The Guelph Manhattans will never be the same without him, but his memory will continue to inspire the team and the community for years to come.

Rest in peace, Thomas Aldridge.

