Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gufi Paintal’s Funeral at 4 PM, Industry Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Goofy Pental Dies: Remembering the Famous Actor Who Played Shakuni Maa in Mahabharata

On 5th June 2023, Goofy Pental, one of the most famous actors in the television industry, passed away at the age of 78. He was known for his memorable role as Shakuni Maa in the popular TV serial Mahabharata. His death has left the entertainment world in mourning, with many paying tribute to him in their own way.

Long Illness and Hospitalization

Goofy Pental’s health had been deteriorating for a long time. He was battling age-related ailments and was admitted to the hospital due to heart and kidney problems. A team of doctors took care of him, but unfortunately, he lost the battle and passed away after a few days. His death has left his family and friends devastated.

Funeral Arrangements

As news of Goofy Pental’s death spread, many people flocked to social media to pay their respects and pray for his soul. The last rites of the actor will be completed today at 4 pm, and fans and well-wishers are expected to pay their final respects.

Remembering His Iconic Role as Shakuni Maa

Goofy Pental became a household name for his portrayal of Shakuni Maa in Mahabharata. He also appeared in many other TV serials, including Legal Pact, Akbar Birbal, Om Namah Shivaay, Mrs. Kaushik’s Five Daughters-in-Law, Karan Sangini, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, and more. His powerful performances endeared him to audiences across the country, and he will be remembered for many decades to come.

Goofy Pental was a talented actor who brought joy and entertainment to millions of people through his work. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

Shakuni Ma Death Industry mourns Gufi Paintal’s passing Last rites of Gofi Pental to be held at 4 pm Bollywood actor Gufi Paintal passes away Condolences pour in for Gufi Paintal’s death

News Source : Bollywood Of India

Source Link :Gufi Paintal Death: ‘Shakuni Ma’ passed away, mourning the industry, Gofi Pental’s last rites will be held at 4 pm/