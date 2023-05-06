Dead – Death – Obituary News : Guitarist for Kurt Vile’s Violators Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rob Laasko: The Late Guitarist of Kurt Vile and the Violators

On May 6th, 2023, the music industry lost a talented guitarist and musician, Rob Laasko, at the age of 44 after a long battle with cancer. Laasko was best known for being the longtime guitarist of the American rock band Kurt Vile and the Violators, where he contributed to some of the group’s most successful albums.

A Life Well-Lived

Laasko’s wife, Mamie-Claire Cornelius, announced his passing on Instagram, where she expressed her gratitude for the beautiful life they shared together and the loving children they raised. Despite his illness, Laasko continued to do what he loved, providing guitars for other bands like Swirlies and Mice Parade.

Laasko joined Kurt Vile and the Violators as a full-time member in 2013 and played a vital role in the band’s successful period. He contributed to several albums, including Walkin’ On A Pretty Daze, b’lieve I’m Goin’ Down, and Bottle It In, which was released in 2018. Laasko’s guitar playing was a crucial part of the band’s signature sound and helped to establish their status as one of the most influential rock bands of their time.

A Brave Battle with Cancer

Laasko’s battle with cancer was a long and difficult one. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and underwent various chemotherapy treatments to fight the illness. However, his options ran out, and he had to stop working to focus on his health. In response, a GoFundMe page was created to help ease the financial burden of his illness.

Despite the challenges he faced, Laasko continued to inspire others with his music and his courageous spirit. His wife’s message on social media, where she expressed her grief and love for her late husband, captured the heartbreak felt by many who knew and loved him. “We’ll be dreaming of you every night until we see you again,” she wrote.

A Legacy of Music

Rob Laasko’s contributions to music will not be forgotten. His guitar playing and songwriting helped to shape the sound and legacy of Kurt Vile and the Violators, and his influence can still be heard in the music of other bands he worked with. Laasko’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love.

As we mourn the loss of Rob Laasko, we also celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind. His music will continue to inspire and move us, reminding us of the power of art to connect us all.

News Source : Far Out Magazine

Source Link :Rob Laasko, the guitarist for Kurt Vile’s Violators, has died/