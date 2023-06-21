Dead – Death – Obituary News : Guitarist John Waddington of ‘The Pop Group’ Dies, Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Waddington, a former guitarist for The Pop Group, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of influential music and a devoted fanbase. Although the exact cause of his death has not been released to the public, many have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his talent and impact on the music industry.

Waddington started his musical career as the lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the punk band The Boyfriends. He later joined The Pop Group as one of their guitarists, contributing to their critically acclaimed albums Y and For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?. The band’s unique blend of punk, dub, funk, and free jazz helped establish post-punk music, and they influenced many artists who came after them.

After The Pop Group disbanded, Waddington joined Maximum Joy and worked on their debut album, Station MXJY. He also performed on songs by Judy Nylon and artists associated with On-U Sound, such as African Head Charge and the New Age Steppers. Despite The Pop Group’s lack of commercial success, their influence has been felt by many musicians, including Nick Cave, Steve Albini, Trent Reznor, and Massive Attack.

The announcement of Waddington’s passing was made on The Pop Group’s Facebook page, and many fans and musicians expressed their condolences. The cause of his death has not been released, but his impact on the music industry will be remembered for years to come.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and the outpouring of support for Waddington’s family and friends is a testament to the impact he had on those around him. As we wait for more information about his passing, we honor his contributions to the music industry and send our thoughts and prayers to those who knew and loved him.

John Waddington Pop Group John Waddington guitarist John Waddington cause of death The Pop Group guitarist death John Waddington music career

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :John Waddington, ‘The Pop Group’ Guitarist Passed away, Cause of death Explained/