Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gujarati Student Ayush Dankhara’s Death in Canada at 23

Remains of Ayush Dankhara, a 23-year-old Indian student studying in Toronto, to arrive in Ahmedabad

The remains of Ayush Dankhara, a 23-year-old individual from Bhavnagar, Gujarat pursuing studies in Toronto, Canada, are expected to arrive at Ahmedabad International Airport on Saturday evening. Ayush, who was studying engineering at York University in Toronto, was reported missing on May 6. After filing a formal missing person report with the 55th Division of the Toronto police, the family discovered a body on May 7, located beneath a bridge. The deceased individual was confirmed to be Ayush based on a photograph. His father traveled to Canada to complete the necessary formalities and repatriate the body for the final rites and funeral ceremony.

Ayush is the second student from Gujarat studying at York University, Toronto to have tragically lost his life in suspicious circumstances within a month. Recently, Harsh Patel was also found deceased under mysterious circumstances. Both were nearing completion of their studies at New York University, Ayush in engineering and Harsh in management studies. In both instances, the bodies were discovered in water bodies. Reportedly, both individuals were missing for over a day, and their phones were absent from their surroundings, ruling out the possibility of suicide.

The incidents of Indian students dying under mysterious circumstances is not limited to Toronto. Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20 went swimming at Monroe Lake, roughly 64 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis, with a group of friends on April 15 but didn’t resurface. The bodies were located and recovered by search crews on April 18 east of the Paynetown Marina in 18 feet of water. The two were boating on a pontoon when their group anchored to swim in the lake, which is 10,750 acres and 35-40 feet deep. Indiana University student services transported the rest of the group back to campus where they were provided counseling services.

The deaths of these young individuals have raised several questions and concerns. The families of the deceased are seeking answers as to what happened to their loved ones. The Indian government has also expressed concern and is in touch with the Canadian authorities regarding the matter. The Indian government has urged Indian students studying abroad to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The deaths have also prompted discussions around the safety of Indian students studying abroad. A recent report by the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, highlighted that Indian students studying in the US face several challenges, including adjustment to a new environment, culture shock, academic pressure, and financial constraints. The report also highlighted that Indian students are vulnerable to hate crimes, racism, and discrimination.

The incidents of Indian students dying under mysterious circumstances is a cause for concern. The families of the deceased deserve answers, and the Indian government must ensure that Indian students studying abroad are safe and secure. The incidents have also highlighted the need for better support systems for Indian students studying abroad. It is crucial that Indian students are made aware of the challenges they may face while studying abroad and are provided with the necessary support to overcome them.

News Source : Shreya Gupta

Source Link :Who was Ayush Dankhara? 23-year-old Gujarati Student Died In Canada/