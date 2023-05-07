Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gunman kills multiple at Dallas outlet mall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gunman kills multiple people at outlet mall in Texas

A gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number of people and injuring several others. The shooting caused hundreds of shoppers to flee in panic in the latest incident of gun violence to strike the US. Calls to report gunshots came in at approximately 3:40 pm local time from the outlet mall. Witnesses told Associated Press that they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, along with a police officer and a mall security guard who were both unconscious on the ground.

Victims taken to hospitals

Allen police said in a Facebook post that nine victims had been taken to hospitals. Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas area hospital system, said in a written statement that they were treating eight victims, ranging in age from 5 to 61 years old. Their conditions were unknown at the time of the statement.

An Allen police officer, who was in the area on an unrelated call, heard gunshots at the Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 pm, according to the police department’s Facebook post. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat, then called for emergency personnel. “There is no longer an active threat,” the agency wrote in the Facebook post. US Rep. Keith Self, who represents the area that includes the mall, confirmed that the shooter is dead and that no one else was involved in the attack.

Witness accounts

A crowd of hundreds of people who were shopping at the mall stood outside across the street Saturday evening. Fontayne Payton was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing. “It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Payton said. People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into fitting rooms and then a lockable back room. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were lying nearby.

Once outside, Payton saw bodies. “I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said. “It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he said. Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the shooter because, unlike the other bodies, it had not been covered up.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia sportswear store when the shooting started. “We had just gotten in, just a couple of minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping,” Mary Ann Greene told The Associated Press. “I said, ‘Was that gunfire?'” Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out.

Police response

Eber Romero was at the Under Armour store when a cashier mentioned that there was a shooting. As he left the store, Romero said, the mall appeared empty, and all the shops had their security gates down. That is when he started seeing broken glass and people who had been shot on the floor. Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard. More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

The Dallas office of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded. Ambulances from several neighbouring cities responded to the scene. Allen, a suburb about 40 kilometres north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

