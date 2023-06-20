Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gurugram mall suicide of engineering student

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Engineering Student Commits Suicide in Gurugram Mall: What We Know So Far

On Monday, a tragic incident took place in Gurugram where a third-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a mall in DLF Phase 3 at about 4 pm. The police have identified the deceased as a 20-year-old woman hailing from Hansi in Hisar district. She was studying in an engineering college in her hometown.

The woman had come to Gurugram with her mother a few days back for an internship in a private firm located in Udyog Vihar. They were staying in a company allotted accommodation in DLF Phase 3. According to the police, the woman had left her office and reached the mall where she took the extreme step. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.

The Gurugram police have ruled out foul play in the incident. The deceased’s mother has reportedly informed the police that her daughter was mentally stressed due to her studies for the last few months. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the woman’s suicide.

The news of the engineering student’s suicide has sent shockwaves across the city. The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support systems in our society, particularly among students who face tremendous pressure to perform well in their academic pursuits.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness and Support for Students

The pressure to succeed in academics and secure a good job after graduation is immense in our society. Students are constantly pushed to excel in their studies, often at the cost of their mental and emotional well-being. This pressure can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression, which can have severe consequences if left unaddressed.

It is crucial to create an environment where students feel comfortable seeking help for their mental health issues. Schools, colleges, and universities should provide mental health support services, such as counseling, therapy, and support groups, to students. These services should be easily accessible and confidential to encourage students to seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.

In addition, parents and caregivers should be made aware of the importance of mental health and the signs of mental illness in their children. They should be encouraged to talk openly about mental health and seek professional help if needed.

The Role of the Government and Society in Addressing Mental Health

Mental health is a critical aspect of overall health and well-being, yet it is often neglected in our society. The government and society at large have a crucial role to play in addressing mental health issues and providing support to those in need.

The government should allocate more resources towards mental health services and research. This includes funding for mental health clinics, hospitals, and research centers. The government should also work towards creating policies that promote mental health awareness and support.

Society can also play a significant role in promoting mental health. We can start by breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness and treating it as we would any other illness. We can also create safe spaces where people can talk openly about their mental health issues without fear of judgment or stigma. This can include support groups, online forums, and social media platforms.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of the engineering student’s suicide in Gurugram mall is a wake-up call for our society to prioritize mental health awareness and support. It is essential to create an environment where students feel comfortable seeking help for their mental health issues. The government and society at large have a crucial role to play in addressing mental health issues and providing support to those in need. We must work together to create a society that prioritizes mental health and well-being.

Mental health awareness for engineering students Suicide prevention programs for college campuses Coping mechanisms for academic stress and pressure Support systems for struggling students Importance of addressing mental health in education institutions

News Source : HT Correspondent

Source Link :Engineering student dies by suicide in Gurugram mall/