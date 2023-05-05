Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gus Schwartz’s Fatal Car Crash: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gus Schwartz Car Accident: What Caused His Death?

The car crash killed Gus Schwartz, saddening the community and loved ones. A young man named Gus, who studies at Penn State and lives in South Whitehall Township, was returning home for the holidays.

Unfortunately, he was in a deadly accident because of a school bus driver’s mistake. On December 14, 2021, an accident in Tilden Township involved many cars.

Gus Schwartz Car Accident: How Did the Accident Happen?

August Schwartz, a student at Penn State and 20 years old, died in a car accident on December 14, 2021. A driver of a school bus caused the accident. At 8:20 p.m. in Tilden Township, the victim’s car got stuck under an empty school bus driven by Brenda Brownfield from Georgia.

Police say Brownfield didn’t slow down and stop for traffic that had slowed down because of construction work. There was a crash involving many cars, and Schwartz’s car got stuck under the front of the bus.

Schwartz used to play hockey for a team called Lehigh Valley Phantoms when he was young. He also finished his studies at Parkland High School, located in Allentown. He was a good player with qualities that a Parkland ice hockey player should have.

He worked hard, loved the sport, and was a good team player. Phantoms and Parkland High School Hockey Club praised him on social media for being a committed and smart player. More information about the incident has not been disclosed to the public.

August died suddenly and was deeply missed by his loved ones and community. He was remembered as a cherished family member, teammate, and coach.

