Dead – Death – Obituary News : Guyana School Dormitory Fire Kills 20: Officials

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Guyana: 20 Dead in Secondary School Dormitory Fire

A school dormitory fire in the central Guyana mining town of Mahdia has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to a statement released by the government on Sunday night. The statement also revealed that several people had been injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigations are underway.

The Mahdia Secondary School

The Mahdia Secondary School is a public school located in the town of Mahdia, which is situated in the Potaro-Siparuni region of central Guyana. The school provides education for children aged 11 to 16. The school is also home to a dormitory, which accommodates students who live too far away from the school to commute daily.

The Tragic Incident

The fire broke out in the dormitory on Sunday evening, and quickly spread, engulfing the entire building in flames. The dormitory was home to 35 students at the time of the incident. The fire was so intense that the students were unable to escape the building, and many were trapped inside.

The Guyana Fire Service responded to the emergency call and arrived on the scene within 20 minutes of the fire being reported. They worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and rescue the students from the burning building. However, despite their best efforts, they were unable to save everyone.

Death Toll Rises to 20

The initial report released by the government stated that 13 people had died in the fire, but this number later rose to 20. The authorities have not yet released the identities of those who lost their lives, but it is believed that most of the victims were students who were unable to escape the burning building.

The Aftermath

The tragedy has left the community of Mahdia in shock and mourning. The families of the victims are devastated, and the entire country is reeling from the loss of so many young lives. The government has promised to provide support to the families of the victims and to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

The incident has also highlighted the need for increased safety measures in schools across the country. Parents and students are calling for stricter regulations to ensure that schools are equipped with adequate fire safety equipment and that regular safety drills are conducted.

In Conclusion

The tragedy in Mahdia has left a deep scar on the nation of Guyana. The loss of so many young lives is a tragedy that will not be easily forgotten. The authorities must take steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, and that schools are equipped with the necessary safety measures to protect their students.

Guyana fire tragedy School dormitory fire Fatal fire in Guyana Fire safety in schools Guyana mourns fire victims

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :At Least 20 Dead In Guyana School Dormitory Fire: Officials/