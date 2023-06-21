Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hameeda Begum’s Demise Reported on Lokmattimes.com

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Remembering the Life of Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq

On June 20, 2017, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mourned the loss of one of its beloved senior citizens, Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq. She passed away peacefully at the age of 84 due to old age. Her passing was felt deeply by her family, friends, and the community as a whole.

Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq, also known as Rasheedpura, was a kind and gentle soul who dedicated her life to her family and community. She was born and raised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and spent most of her life there. She was known for her warm smile, infectious laughter, and caring nature.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid in Rauza Baugh after Namaz-e-Maghrib, which was attended by many of her loved ones and community members. The burial took place in Rauza Baugh graveyard later in the evening.

Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four sons, including sub-divisional engineer (PWD) Shaikh Waheed and retired headmaster of municipal corporation school Shaikh Lateef, and four daughters.

Her children and grandchildren remember her fondly as a loving and supportive mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She was an excellent cook and would often prepare delicious meals for her family and friends. She was also an avid gardener and took great pride in her beautiful garden.

Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq was also a pillar of the community. She was actively involved in various charitable organizations and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She was a devout Muslim and spent much of her time volunteering at the local mosque.

Her passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and making the most of the time we have with them. It is also a reminder of the impact that one person can have on a community and the world around them. Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq may have lived a simple life, but she touched the hearts of many and left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

As we remember her life, we are reminded of the values that she lived by – love, kindness, and generosity. These are values that we can all strive to emulate in our own lives. Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq may no longer be with us, but her spirit lives on in the memories and hearts of those who knew her.

In conclusion, the passing of Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq is a loss for the community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. Her life serves as a reminder of the importance of family, community, and living a life of love and kindness. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Hameeda Begum passes away | www.lokmattimes.com/