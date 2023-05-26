Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harambe’s Death: Reasons and Outcome

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seven Years Later: Remembering Harambe the Gorilla

Seven years ago, on May 28, 2016, the world lost a beloved animal icon – Harambe the gorilla. Harambe was a 17-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. His death sparked controversy and quickly turned him into a social media and meme icon. Seven years later, the memory of Harambe continues to live on.

The Incident

Harambe was killed by an emergency response team after a 3-year-old boy fell into his exhibit. According to Zoo President Thane Maynard, the child crawled through a barrier and fell approximately 10 to 12 feet into the moat surrounding the habitat. Harambe grabbed the boy and dragged him around for about 10 minutes before the zoo’s Dangerous Animal Response Team deemed the situation “life-threatening.” The team made the difficult choice to put down Harambe out of fear for the child’s life. Maynard said that though Harambe didn’t attack the child, the animal’s size and strength posed a great danger.

Harambe’s Legacy

Harambe’s death sparked controversy and quickly became a social media and meme icon. The internet has made sure that Harambe’s memory lives on. He has been immortalized on baseball jerseys, honored on former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s cleats, and celebrated on an Elon Musk music track. Harambe’s impact on popular culture in the last seven years has been immense. Every year on the anniversary of his death, Harambe trends on Twitter.

Harambe was more than just a social media phenomenon. He was a 450-pound silverback western lowland gorilla and one of 10 western lowland gorillas at the Cincinnati Zoo. They are a critically endangered species in the wild, with their numbers estimated at fewer than 175,000. Harambe’s death was a tragic loss for the species and the zoo.

Conclusion

Seven years after his death, Harambe continues to be remembered and celebrated. The memory of the beloved animal icon lives on through social media, popular culture, and the hearts of those who loved him. Harambe’s death was a tragedy, but his legacy continues to inspire and bring joy to people around the world.

News Source : Keely Brown,Haadiza Ogwude

Source Link :When did Harambe die? Why was he killed? What happened to the gorilla?/