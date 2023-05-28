Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harambe’s demise: A tribute after 7 years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Harambe: Seven Years Since His Tragic Death

It has been seven years since Harambe, the beloved silverback western lowland gorilla, was tragically killed at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. On May 28, 2016, the world mourned as Harambe was shot and killed by an emergency response team after a 3-year-old boy fell into his exhibit. The incident sparked controversy and Harambe quickly became a social media and meme icon. Today, we take a look back at what happened to the local legend.

Who was Harambe?

Harambe was a 450-pound silverback western lowland gorilla born at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas on May 27, 1999. He came to the Cincinnati Zoo in September 2014 and was one of 10 western lowland gorillas at the zoo. Harambe was a critically endangered species in the wild, with their numbers estimated at fewer than 175,000, according to the zoo’s 2019 report. Zoos worldwide have about 765 gorillas.

What happened on May 28, 2016?

On that fateful day, a 3-year-old boy managed to crawl through a barrier and fall approximately 10 to 12 feet into the moat surrounding Harambe’s exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo. Harambe grabbed the boy and dragged him around for about 10 minutes before the zoo’s Dangerous Animal Response Team deemed the situation “life-threatening”. Zoo President Thane Maynard said the team shot and killed Harambe out of fear for the child’s life. Although Harambe didn’t attack the child, his size and strength posed a great danger. Maynard said, “In an agitated situation, it may take quite a while for the tranquilizer to take effect…At the instant he would be hit, he would have a dramatic response.”

What happened to the child who fell into Harambe’s enclosure?

The 3-year-old child who fell into Harambe’s enclosure was hospitalized for a short period of time but escaped from the incident relatively unscathed.

Harambe’s Legacy

The memory of Harambe will continue to live on. The internet has made sure of that. Harambe has been immortalized on baseball jerseys, honored on former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s cleats, and celebrated on an Elon Musk music track. A science-fiction stage play named after the iconic gorilla debuted at the 2021 Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Later in the year, two mysterious statues of Harambe surrounded by 10,000 bananas appeared near Wall Street in New York City and outside of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Of course, every year, Harambe trends on Twitter on the anniversary of his death.

Conclusion

Seven years have passed since Harambe’s tragic death, but his legacy still lives on. His death serves as a reminder of the importance of animal conservation and safety, and the need to protect endangered species. Harambe may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

Source Link :How did Harambe die? Remembering the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla 7 years after his death/