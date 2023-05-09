Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harbhajan Dang’s Cause of Death: SAD District Chief Passes Away in Sleep

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Breaking News: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) Chief Harbhajan Singh Dang Passes Away

It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of Harbhajan Singh Dang, the Chief of the Ludhiana unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B). The news of his death is making headlines on every news channel and creating controversy. People are eager to know more about Harbhajan Singh Dang and the cause of his untimely death.

Harbhajan Singh Dang’s Life and Career

Harbhajan Singh Dang was a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) and served as a SAD councilor in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation five times. He was a respected and well-loved figure in the community, known for his honesty and commitment to public service.

He worked tirelessly for his party until his last breath, winning the municipal corporation elections a total of five times. In 2018, he was made the leader of the opposition after winning the municipal polls. He also served as the Chairman of Punjab Health Systems Corporation from 2016 to 2017.

Harbhajan Singh Dang was survived by his wife Surjit Kaur, who won ward number 47, a ward reserved for women. He also had two sons.

The Circumstances of His Death

According to sources, Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away on Monday in the city due to a heart attack. He was only 69 years old and had been a patient of diabetes. On Sunday, he was feeling unwell and was vomiting. He was taking medication for his disease and was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His primitive rites were performed on Sunday at Model Town Extension cremation ground. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and his family is going through a difficult time.

Conclusion

Harbhajan Singh Dang’s death has come as a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for his party and the people he represented. His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be missed dearly.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Harbhajan Dang Death Reason? SAD District Chief Harbhajan Dang Passed Away in Sleep/