Dead – Death – Obituary News : HarriAnns’ Cafe Chain Founder Passes Away at 76

Harry Tan, the founder of HarriAnns, passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with colon cancer. Tan started his business from a young age, quitting school after his father passed away to help his mother run her food cart. Together, they sold nyonya kueh and glutinous rice in Tiong Bahru, which they cooked on a charcoal stove. He built his business from a hawker stall to a Peranakan cafe chain, which is now run by the third generation of his family.

HarriAnns is a familiar name for folks who like grabbing a casual, affordable Peranakan meal in Singapore. The cafe chain, with four outlets in locations like Bugis Junction and Suntec City, was started by hawker Harry Tan. He named his business after a portmanteau of his name and his wife Annie. Tan’s passion for food and his dedication to his craft made him a beloved figure in the local food scene.

According to a post shared on HarriAnns’ Facebook page, Tan was diagnosed with colon cancer in March this year. The post also disclosed that “he kept up his amazing positivity and went about his chemotherapy with gusto and determination without complaints about pain or discomfort.” He went through “four cycles of chemotherapy” and responded well to treatment, but contracted pneumonia and passed away at 2.25pm.

Tan’s legacy lives on through his family and his business. The third generation of his family now runs the HarriAnns chain, ensuring that his culinary heritage continues to be celebrated and shared. The chain has become a beloved part of Singapore’s food landscape, with locals and tourists alike flocking to its outlets for affordable and delicious Peranakan fare.

Tan’s story is one of perseverance and dedication. He started with nothing but a pushcart and a dream, working tirelessly to build his business and share his love of food with others. His commitment to his craft and his passion for cooking inspired countless others and left a lasting impact on the local food scene.

In a world where success is often equated with wealth and power, Tan’s story is a reminder that there is more to life than material possessions. His legacy is not in his bank account or his real estate holdings, but in the memories and experiences he shared with his customers and his family. His commitment to his craft and his love of food will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

In conclusion, Harry Tan’s passing is a loss for Singapore’s food scene and the local community. His dedication to his craft and his passion for cooking will be missed, but his legacy lives on through his family and his business. The HarriAnns chain is a testament to his hard work and perseverance, and a reminder that success is not just about money and power, but about following your dreams and sharing your passion with others.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Founder of Peranakan cafe chain HarriAnns dies at 76/