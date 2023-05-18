Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte, Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte: Remembering the Legendary Entertainer Turned Activist and Humanitarian

The world lost a true icon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, when Harry Belafonte passed away at the age of 96. According to his publicist Ken Sunshine, the legendary entertainer died of congestive heart failure at his home in New York, with his wife Pamela by his side. Belafonte was known for his silky-husky voice and handsome face, which helped him gain a wide following on film and as a singer. He was one of the first Black performers to sell a million records, and his signature hit, “Banana Boat Song (Day-O),” is still recognized by many. However, he left an even greater legacy as an activist and humanitarian after scaling back his performing career in the 1960s.

Belafonte was a model and epitome of the celebrity activist. Few kept up with his time and commitment, and none had his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington, and the civil rights movement. He not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts but also helped organize and raise support for them. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers and helping him financially.

Belafonte risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger Black celebrities, scolding Jay-Z and Beyoncé for failing to meet their “social responsibilities” and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover, and many others. In Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman,” he was fittingly cast as an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country’s past.

Belafonte’s friend, civil rights leader Andrew Young, would note that Belafonte was the rare person to grow more radical with age. He was ever-engaged and unyielding, willing to take on Southern segregationists, Northern liberals, the billionaire Koch brothers, and the country’s first Black president, Barack Obama, whom Belafonte would remember asking to cut him “some slack.”

Belafonte had been a major artist since the 1950s. He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in John Murray Anderson’s “Almanac” and became the first Black performer to win an Emmy in 1959 for the TV special “Tonight with Harry Belafonte.”

In 1954, he co-starred with Dorothy Dandridge in the Otto Preminger-directed musical “Carmen Jones,” a popular breakthrough for an all-Black cast. The 1957 movie “Island in the Sun” was banned in several Southern cities where theater owners were threatened by the Ku Klux Klan because of the film’s interracial romance between Belafonte and Joan Fontaine.

Belafonte’s album “Calypso,” released in 1955, became the first officially certified million-selling album by a solo performer and started a national infatuation with Caribbean rhythms. Admirers of Belafonte included a young Bob Dylan, who debuted on record in the early ’60s by playing harmonica on Belafonte’s “Midnight Special.”

Belafonte befriended King in the spring of 1956 after the young civil rights leader called and asked for a meeting. They spoke for hours, and Belafonte would remember feeling King raised him to the “higher plane of social protest.” Then at the peak of his singing career, Belafonte was soon producing a benefit concert for the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, which helped make King a national figure. By the early 1960s, he had decided to make civil rights his priority.

“I was having almost daily talks with Martin,” Belafonte wrote in his memoir. “I was being drawn into the struggle and its demands with an intensity that would consume me for the rest of my life.”

Belafonte was not only a civil rights activist but also an advocate for human rights. He worked with UNICEF for over thirty years, focusing on the health and well-being of children in poverty-stricken areas. He was also involved in anti-apartheid efforts in South Africa and supported the Palestinian cause.

Belafonte received numerous accolades for his activism and humanitarian work, including the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors. He will be remembered as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and a fearless champion for civil and human rights. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Entertainer and Activist Harry Belafonte Passes Away at Age 96/