Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Passing: A Tribute

Harry Belafonte, Civil Rights Champion and Calypso Star, Dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the iconic singer, actor, and human rights activist, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96. Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his New York home, according to his spokesperson Ken Sunshine.

A Charismatic Singer and Civil Rights Advocate

Belafonte’s legacy as a charismatic singer and civil rights advocate will be remembered for generations to come. Born in Harlem to Jamaican immigrants, Belafonte rose to fame in the 1950s with hit songs like “Day-O” and “Jamaica Farewell.”

But Belafonte was more than just a talented entertainer. He used his platform to speak out against racism and injustice, becoming a key ally of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. Belafonte marched with King, helped to fundraise for the movement, and even bailed activists out of jail. His activism didn’t stop there – Belafonte also fought against apartheid in South Africa and supported causes like HIV/AIDS awareness and education.

A Rebel Heart and Enduring Legacy

Belafonte was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. He broke down racial barriers and paved the way for future generations of artists and activists. In addition to his musical and political accomplishments, Belafonte was also an actor, earning a Tony Award for his role in “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” and an Emmy for his TV special “Tonight with Belafonte.”

Belafonte’s legacy will live on through his art and activism, inspiring new generations to fight for justice and equality. As he once said, “Art is invincible, and nothing can defeat it. And when art and activism come together, nothing is impossible.”

News Source : khaliji makemony

Source Link :how did harry belafonte die/