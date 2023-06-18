Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harvard astronomer Owen Gingerich passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Owen Gingerich: A Life Dedicated to Astronomy, Science and Religion

Owen Jay Gingerich, a renowned astronomer, professor emeritus at Harvard University and senior astronomer emeritus at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, passed away on May 28, 2021, at the age of 93. Gingerich’s love for stars began in his childhood, and he became a walking encyclopedia of astronomy, prolific writer of books, invited conference papers, and articles for professional journals. His love for astronomy propelled him to become a leading authority in the field, and his work included exploring the intricate relationship between science and religion.

In his writings and lectures, Gingerich sought to find a middle road between two fundamental extremes. He rejected the narrow-mindedness of both fundamentalist scientists who were hard-core atheists and the religious fundamentalists who took a literalist reading of Scriptures, which was not borne out historically. Gingerich’s approach was for people who were open-minded and willing to think about these questions, not from an extreme viewpoint.

Gingerich, a scientist raised in a Mennonite family, took a modified view of intelligent design, which holds that the complexity of living organisms can’t be explained by evolution and must be the work of a higher power. He believed in intelligent design lower case “i” and “d” but had a problem with Intelligent Design capital “I” and capital “D” because it’s being sold as a political movement, as if it’s an alternative to Darwinian evolution.

Gingerich’s approach to science and religion was not about choosing one over the other but about learning from both. He believed that to do so, one must break free from absolute beliefs. When we talk about the concept of God, it is such an infinity that it’s not possible for us to wrap ourselves around it and come to terms with precisely what we mean. It’s not a father figure sitting up there with the big “on” button and pushing it, and the big bang happens.

Gingerich’s investigative approach to his writing was seen in his rejection of Arthur Koestler’s suggestion that one of the greatest works of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus went largely unread hundreds of years ago. To prove Koestler wrong, Gingerich tracked down 276 copies of the first edition of Copernicus’s book and 325 of the second. Handwritten notes in the margins by eminent thinkers and scientists of the era proved that the book was widely read and influential in its time.

Gingerich’s research and personal interests brought him to many countries, and he filled his home with books, art pieces, and artifacts from his travels. His life was dedicated to exploring the delicate, fractious relationship between science and religion. Gingerich believed that some questions would never be answered, and that ours is a world of love and ecstatic joy, but also a world of suffering and excruciating pain. It is not a world of all or none, but a dappled world, where chance and randomness join with choice and inexorable law.

In embracing science and faith, Gingerich’s legacy is a reminder that the two great ways of thinking need not necessarily be pitched at odds with one another, unless one side is greedy, jealous, or uninformed about the other. Gingerich’s life and work are an inspiration to all those who seek to explore the vastness of the universe while keeping an open mind towards the mysteries of faith.

Astronomy Spirituality Harvard University History of Science Science and Religion

News Source : Bryan Marquard

Source Link :Owen Gingerich, Harvard astronomer who bridged science and spirituality, dies at 93/