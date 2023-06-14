Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harvey Glance, Auburn Track & Field legend, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Harvey Glance: The Legacy of Auburn Track & Field’s Greatest Sprinter and First Black Head Coach

On June 14, 2023, the Auburn Track & Field community mourned the loss of one of its greatest athletes and coaches, Harvey Glance. Glance, who passed away at the age of 66, left behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to witness his incredible talent and leadership.

Athletic Accomplishments

During his time at Auburn, Glance was a four-time NCAA Champion from 1976-79. He also competed on a national stage, as he was a three-time Olympian and took home gold at the 1976 Olympics. Glance won 14 SEC Titles and helped Auburn to four titles of their own.

Glance’s individual accomplishments are just as impressive. He won the NCAA 60-Meter Indoor National Championship in 1976, in that same season he also tied the 100-meter world record of 9.9 seconds twice. Also in 1976 Glance won the 100 & 200 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The very next season, Glance added to his accolades with another national title in the outdoor 100 meters.

Coaching Career

Glance not only excelled as an athlete but also went on to become a successful coach. He served as an assistant coach at Auburn in 1991 before becoming the head coach where he served for six seasons. During that time, Glance coached three Olympians; Craig Hepburn, Samuel Matete, and Victor Houston. He also had the opportunity to coach three NCAA Champions; (Victor) Houston, Clark Humphreys, and Juliet Campbell.

Glance ended his career as a college coach at Alabama where he coached from 1997-2011. He was a mentor to many athletes and his legacy lives on through those he coached and influenced.

Legacy and Honors

Glance’s impact on the world of track and field cannot be overstated. He broke barriers as the first Black Head Coach at Auburn University and inspired a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams.

In 1996, Glance was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and he also was honored with the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2008. These honors reflect his contributions to the sport of track and field and his impact on the community.

Final Thoughts

Harvey Glance was a true trailblazer in the world of track and field. His athletic accomplishments, coaching career, and impact on the community will not be forgotten. The Auburn Track & Field community mourns his loss but celebrates his life and legacy.

News Source : WAKA 8

Source Link :Auburn Track & Field’s, Harvey Glance passes away/