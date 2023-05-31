Dead – Death – Obituary News : Harvey Pitt’s Passing: Cause and Family Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Harvey Pitt

Early Life and Education

Harvey Pitt was born on February 28, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York in 1965. In 1968, he obtained a juris doctor from St. John’s University School of Law in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Career at the SEC

Pitt spent ten years practicing law for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). At the age of 29, he was appointed as the SEC’s youngest general counsel in history. He worked for the SEC for more than three decades and was instrumental in crafting securities laws and directing enforcement operations to safeguard investors and uphold market integrity.

Chairman of the SEC

In 2001, Pitt was named the 26th chairman of the SEC, a position he held until 2003. His term was marred by controversy, and he resigned after 15 turbulent months in office. However, he was a key player in the implementation of several measures to improve corporate governance and reestablish public confidence in the financial markets following the Enron and WorldCom scandals.

Later Career and Legacy

After resigning from the SEC, Pitt started the international business consultancy firm Kalorama Partners, LLC. He remained active in the legal and financial communities until his passing.

Harvey Pitt Death and Obituary

Harvey Pitt passed away in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2023, at the age of 78. The cause of his death is currently unknown. His passing is a loss to the legal and financial communities, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the SEC and the financial sector.

Family

Harvey Pitt is survived by his wife Sharon and their two children, Daniel and Lauren. At this time, his family has not made any statements on his passing.

Conclusion

Harvey Pitt was a talented American lawyer who made significant contributions to the legal and financial communities throughout his career. He will be remembered for his work at the SEC and his efforts to improve corporate governance and restore public confidence in the financial markets. His passing is a loss to those who knew him and worked alongside him.

