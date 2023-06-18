Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hazaribag: Fatal road accident revealed as murder case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Youth’s Death in Hazaribag turns out to be a Planned Murder

Introduction

The death of a youth in Hazaribag, which was initially believed to be a road accident, turned out to be a planned murder. The Gorhar police, during their investigation, found out that two youths were behind the killing and eventually arrested them.

The Investigation

On June 08, a case was registered by Charka Marandi, the father of the deceased, Shyam Sundar Marandi. He requested the police to probe the case and find the facts related to his son’s death. During the investigation, the police discovered that Shyam Sundar Marandi was not killed in a road accident, but was murdered by Shibu Baske and Krishna Hembram.

The incident took place on the night of June 07 when four boys from village Badkitod had gone to attend a wedding on a motorcycle. One of the boys, Bundi Lal Hembram, left the ceremony to meet a girl from Dumardiha village. However, the girl’s cousin showed up, causing Bundi Lal to flee from the scene. He then informed his friends, Shyam Sundar Marandi and Surendra, about the incident.

The trio decided to leave the spot with Bundi Lal driving the bike and Surendra sitting in the middle beside Shyam Sundar Marandi at the back. The girl’s cousin and his friend started chasing them on a bike with an axe in hand. Near Baradih village, the girl’s cousin hit Shyam Sundar Marandi with the axe on his head, causing him to die on the spot.

During the investigation, the accused, Shibu Baske and Krishna Hembram, confessed to their crime. Both of them were sent to judicial custody.

Conclusion

The death of Shyam Sundar Marandi was not a road accident but a planned murder. It is a reminder of the importance of a thorough investigation in any case to uncover the truth. The police, in this case, did an excellent job of finding out the facts and bringing the culprits to justice. It is essential to ensure that justice is served to provide closure to the victim’s family and to deter others from committing such crimes.

Hazaribag murder case Road accidents in Hazaribag Crime in Hazaribag Hazaribag police investigation Hazaribag law and order

News Source : Lagatar English

Source Link :Hazaribag: Road accident death turns out to be murder case/