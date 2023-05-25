Dead – Death – Obituary News : HCL Software Regional Sales Director Devin Rosberg Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Devin Rosberg: Remembering a Secure DevOps Specialist

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Devin Rosberg, a Regional Sales Director and Secure DevOps Specialist at HCL Software. Devin passed away unexpectedly on May 24th, 2023, leaving behind a community of colleagues, friends, and family who are mourning his loss.

Who Was Devin Rosberg?

Devin Rosberg was a resident of Burlington, Massachusetts, where he attended Burlington High School from 2011 to 2014. He went on to build a career in the technology industry, specializing in Secure DevOps. As a Regional Sales Director at HCL Software, Devin was known for his expertise in the field and his dedication to his work.

How Did Devin Rosberg Die?

At this time, no confirmation has been given as to the cause of Devin Rosberg’s passing. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and we respect their wishes. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

A Community Comes Together to Support Devin Rosberg’s Family

Devin Rosberg’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. In response, Dan Matarazzo has started a GoFundraiser to support Devin’s family in this difficult time. The outpouring of love and support on social media has been overwhelming, with friends, colleagues, and acquaintances expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Devin.

Erika Rosberg, Devin’s sister, shared a memory on Facebook of her brother, which was followed by many prayers and condolences in the comments. Julie Paige also shared her condolences to the Rosberg family and supported the fundraiser.

Remembering Devin Rosberg

Devin Rosberg’s loss is deeply felt by his colleagues, friends, and family. He will be remembered for his expertise, his dedication, and his kindness. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Devin.

News Source : igmcri.com

Source Link :Devin Rosberg Death: Regional Sales Director at HCL Software passed away/