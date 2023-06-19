Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heart Attack Linked to Big Pokey’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden and Tragic Death of Rapper Big Pokey

The news of rapper Big Pokey’s heart attack has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry. The Texas native, whose real name is Milton Powell, died after collapsing on stage during a performance in Houston on October 4th, 2021. He was only 45 years old.

Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey was known for his distinctive Southern rap style and was a prominent figure in the Houston hip-hop scene. He began his career in the late 1990s, collaborating with other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw and E.S.G. He released his first solo album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” in 1999 and went on to release several more albums over the years.

Big Pokey was also a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of Houston rappers who gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group was led by DJ Screw, who pioneered the “chopped and screwed” style of music, which involved slowing down and remixing songs to create a unique sound.

The Tragic Event

Big Pokey’s death was a shock to his fans and colleagues. He collapsed on stage during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he was performing with fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

According to reports, Big Pokey had a history of health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes. It is unclear whether these conditions contributed to his heart attack.

The Music Industry Reacts

The news of Big Pokey’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the music industry. Fellow Houston rapper Bun B tweeted, “Rest in peace Big Pokey. Houston lost a legend today.” Other rappers, such as Lil Keke and Paul Wall, also expressed their condolences on social media.

Big Pokey’s death is a reminder of the toll that the music industry can take on an artist’s health. Rappers and musicians often work long hours and travel extensively, which can lead to stress, exhaustion, and health problems.

The Importance of Taking Care of Your Health

Big Pokey’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of taking care of your health. It is essential to prioritize your health, especially if you work in a high-stress industry such as music.

If you are a musician or rapper, make sure to take regular breaks and prioritize self-care. This can include getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. It is also important to seek medical attention if you have any health concerns or symptoms.

Additionally, it is vital to have a support system in place. This can include friends, family, and colleagues who can offer emotional support and help you manage stress.

In Conclusion

Big Pokey’s sudden and tragic death is a reminder of the importance of taking care of your health, especially if you work in a high-stress industry such as music. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

