The Leading Cause of Death Worldwide: Cardiovascular Disease

EverCare Hospital in Lagos has reported that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the hospital’s cardiologist, Dr. Okoh Ewere, sudden deaths in previously healthy people are often the result of a heart or brain attack, a fall, or an inability to wake up. If the blood does not work in half of the muscles and does not work part of the muscles, it can lead to the death of these muscles.

The Role of Fat Accumulation in Cardiovascular Disease

Dr. Ewere explains that the defect in the blood supply to the heart is the result of detention. This blockage usually results in the deposition of fat (atherosclerosis) and platelets in the lumen, which narrows the lumen and eventually leads to total blockage. This process of fat accumulation is not sudden, but builds up gradually over months or years. Fat naturally and progressively accumulates in your veins as you age and can be part of the normal aging process, but the process is accelerated by certain risk factors.

These risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, abnormal cholesterol levels, family history of myocardial infarction, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and age. Dr. Ewere emphasizes the importance of addressing these risk factors to prevent or manage cardiovascular disease.

The Importance of Early Detection and Treatment

Dr. Ewere urges individuals to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they experience symptoms of a heart attack. In the absence of adequate cardiac catheterization labs, the treatment for coronary artery blockages may be limited. However, in a cardiac catheterization lab, coronary artery blockages can be improved by widening the lumen of the arteries.

Younger generations of heart attacks may be caused by illicit drugs like cocaine rather than by fat accumulation. Dr. Ewere stresses the importance of lifestyle and dietary changes such as smoking cessation, exercise, diet and nutrition, alcohol restriction, and stress management in preventing the devastating effects of cardiovascular disease.

Conclusion

Cardiovascular disease is a serious global health concern. With the rising prevalence of risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, it is crucial to address these factors through lifestyle and dietary changes. Early detection and treatment of symptoms of a heart attack can also prevent or manage the effects of cardiovascular disease. By taking proactive steps towards heart health, we can reduce the impact of this leading cause of death worldwide.

News Source : 9ja2vibe

Source Link :Heart diseases major cause of death worldwide – Hospital/