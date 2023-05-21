Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heartbreak claims lives of Chibok parents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

37 Parents of Abducted Chibok Schoolgirls Have Died from Heartbreak

The abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, a small town in Borno State, Nigeria, in April 2014, remains one of the most tragic events in the country’s recent history. Seven years later, about 112 of the girls are still missing, and their parents are still living in a state of perpetual agony and anxiety. Pogu Yaga, a parent of one of the abducted girls, recently revealed that 37 parents of the missing girls have died from heartbreak.

Speaking at the media screening of ‘Nine Years, Life after Chibok Abduction,’ a movie by Women Radio, which chronicled the experiences of survivors, parents, and siblings of the abducted girls, Yaga said that the parents of the missing girls are dying slowly from worry and heartbreak. He lamented that the Nigerian government is not doing enough to rescue the remaining girls and bring an end to the agony of the parents.

The Chibok abduction sparked international outrage and brought the issue of insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria to the forefront of global attention. The terrorist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack, and their leader, Abubakar Shekau, even released a video in which he boasted of abducting the girls and threatened to sell them into slavery.

The Nigerian government’s response to the abduction was slow and inadequate, with many accusing former President Goodluck Jonathan of not doing enough to rescue the girls. The outcry over the Chibok abduction eventually led to the formation of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, a global campaign that called for the rescue of the girls and the end of Boko Haram’s reign of terror in Nigeria.

Several rescue efforts have been made over the years, with the Nigerian military claiming to have rescued some of the girls. However, many of the girls remain missing, and their parents continue to live in a state of anguish and hopelessness.

The Women Radio’s movie ‘Nine Years, Life after Chibok Abduction’ offers a glimpse into the lives of the survivors, parents, and siblings of the abducted girls. The movie shows the trauma and pain that the parents have had to endure since the abduction, with many of them suffering from illnesses related to stress and heartbreak.

The revelation by Pogu Yaga that 37 parents have died from heartbreak highlights the urgent need for the Nigerian government to do more to rescue the remaining girls and bring an end to the suffering of the parents. The parents of the missing girls have been calling on the government to negotiate with Boko Haram and secure the release of the girls, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The recent appointment of Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno State, as the Vice-President-elect, has given the parents some hope. Shettima was instrumental in the rescue of some of the girls during his tenure as governor, and the parents are calling on him to use his influence to ensure the rescue of the remaining girls.

The parents are also pleading with President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure the safe return of their daughters. Tinubu has been a staunch supporter of the Bring Back Our Girls movement and has been vocal in his condemnation of Boko Haram’s activities in Nigeria.

The Chibok abduction is a tragedy that has affected not only the families of the missing girls but also the entire country. It is a stark reminder of the insecurity and violence that continue to plague Nigeria and the need for the government to do more to protect its citizens. The parents of the missing girls deserve justice and closure, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that they get it.

