Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heartbreaking News: Bobbie Spencer’s Portrayer Dies at 70

General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Beloved Soap Star Jacklyn Zeman

The soap opera world has lost another beloved star with the passing of Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital. Executive Producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news on May 10, revealing that Zeman had died at the age of 70.

Valentini took to social media to share his heartbreaking message, stating that Zeman was a true professional who brought positive energy to the set. He also expressed his condolences to Zeman’s loved ones, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

Zeman’s death comes as a shock to the General Hospital community, as it was only recently that they lost Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson). Fans of the show have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for decades.

Bobbie Spencer was a beloved character on General Hospital, and Zeman’s portrayal of her won her a special place in the hearts of fans. Her positive spirit and bright light will be greatly missed, both on and off the screen.

It’s unclear how the show will handle Zeman’s absence, but it’s likely that they will do a tribute to honor her legacy. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and other characters in Port Charles will have to face the difficult task of saying goodbye to Bobbie when the time comes.

As fans wait for more information on any planned memorials for Zeman and her character, they can look back on her decades of work on General Hospital with fondness and appreciation. Zeman’s talent and presence will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind.

The General Hospital family and fans alike send their condolences to Zeman’s family and friends during this difficult time. CDL will continue to provide updates on any news related to Zeman and General Hospital.

