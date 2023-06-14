Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heartfelt Tributes from Kim Cattrall & Others

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Treat Williams Passes Away: Kim Cattrall, Gregory Smith, James Wood & More Pen Heartfelt Tributes

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor with the passing of Treat Williams. The ‘Hair’ actor passed away on Monday at the age of 71, following a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont. Williams had a successful career in film and television and was known for his versatile acting abilities. His celebrity friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Tributes from Kim Cattrall, Matt Bomer, and Hilaria Baldwin

‘Sex and the City’ actress Kim Cattrall expressed her shock and grief over Williams’ passing. She posted a photo of herself and Treat acting together in the film ‘36 Hours to Die’ and wrote, “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie, and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son in ‘White Collar’, also shared his heartfelt tribute on social media. He wrote, “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was – both as an actor and a person.” Bomer praised Williams for always checking in on him and said, “Treat – you were an amazing actor and an even better person, and I will miss you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, expressed her family’s sadness over Williams’ passing. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “We are sick over the loss of our dear friend and my husband’s ‘Drunk Parents’ co-star, Treat Williams. Our hearts are broken. Rest in peace, dear Treat.”

Grief from Gregory Smith and James Woods

Gregory Smith, who played Williams’ son in ‘Everwood’, shared his devastation over the actor’s passing. He told People, “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended TV family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh, and his passion for adventure.”

Actor James Woods, who worked with Williams on ‘Once Upon a Time in America’, also expressed his grief on Twitter. He wrote, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming ‘Once Upon a Time in America’. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

A Devastating Loss for the Industry

Williams’ representative, Barry McPherson, confirmed the actor’s death and shared his devastation over the loss of his client and friend. He said, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

The entertainment industry has lost an exceptional talent, and Williams’ passing has left a void in the hearts of his celebrity friends and colleagues. He will be remembered as a wonderful actor and an even better person.

