Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heather Armstrong, “Dooce” Blogger, Passes Away by Suicide

Heather Armstrong Obituary – Death: “Dooce” American Blogger, Heather Armstrong Died by Suicide

Heather Armstrong, known as the “Queen of Mommy Bloggers,” passed away at the age of 47. According to investigators, she committed suicide after years of battling with alcoholism and despair. The police found her dead at her residence on Tuesday night, and a preliminary investigation revealed that she had taken her own life.

Heather was a pioneer in the world of blogging in the early 2000s. She was one of the first “mommy bloggers” with her site, dooce.com, where she would often get candid with her readers about parenthood, as well as more difficult subjects like her depression. Throughout the years, Heather received a ton of praise for her boldness, even making an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show and being listed among Forbes’ list of the most powerful women in the media. She also wrote a few novels, such as “Things I Learned About My Dad In Therapy” and “The Valedictorian of Being Dead.”

However, despite her success, Heather struggled with mental health issues. She had opened up about her battles with depression, and in recent years, she had become more vocal about her difficulties with mental health after joining a scientific research to see if depression could be cured by being put into medically-induced comas.

Heather and her ex-husband, Jon, had two children together before divorcing in 2013. Pete Ashdown, her boyfriend, revealed that she had been sober for 18 months but recently had a relapse.

Upon hearing the news of Heather’s passing, fans expressed their condolences on social media. A post on her social media account read, “Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 – May 9, 2023.” The post continued, “Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else.”

