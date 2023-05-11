Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heather Armstrong, Mommy Blogger, Dies at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heather Armstrong: A Pioneering Mom Blogger Who Inspired Many

Heather Armstrong, a renowned mom blogger who gained popularity with her blog Dooce.com, passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 47. Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, confirmed that she died by suicide. Armstrong had been sober for over 18 months, but she recently relapsed. She had two children from her former husband and business partner and had built a lucrative career as one of the first and most popular bloggers in the parenting space.

Armstrong was a pioneer in the blogging world, and her journey began as a way to stay connected with her friends and share her thoughts on pop culture. Her audience grew from a few friends to thousands of strangers worldwide within a year. At its peak, Dooce had more than eight million monthly readers. She parlayed her successes with the blog, on Instagram, and elsewhere into book deals, putting out a memoir in 2009, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much-Needed Margarita.”

Armstrong’s writing was a reflection of her struggles as a parent, and she openly shared her battles with depression and alcoholism on her blog and social media. In a 2007 blog post, she wrote, “I suffer from chronic anxiety and depression, and I believe it started manifesting itself when I was in high school, maybe earlier.” Armstrong left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after graduating from Brigham Young University and moving to Los Angeles.

In 2012, Armstrong announced her separation from her husband, and they divorced later that year. She began dating Ashdown, a former U.S. Senate candidate, nearly six years ago. They lived together with Armstrong’s children, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo. He has three children from a previous marriage who spent time in their home as well.

In 2017, after the unraveling of her marriage, Armstrong enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute. She was put in a chemically induced coma for 15 minutes at a time for ten sessions. Armstrong attributed, in part, some of her past emotional spirals to sharing her life online for so long. “The hate was very, very scary and very, very hard to live through,” she said in an interview. “It gets inside your head and eats away at your brain. It became untenable.”

Armstrong’s supporters have shared tributes online in the wake of her death, writing that through her willingness to share the most vulnerable moments of her life, Armstrong built a community of people who she moved and inspired. Roxane Gay, an author, wrote in a tweet Wednesday, “It’s hard to put into words just how influential she was to the blogosphere.”

Armstrong’s legacy in the world of blogging and parenting is undeniable, and she will be remembered as a trailblazer who inspired many. As Elizabeth Angell, a writer, wrote in a Romper op-ed, “Anyone who writes about parenting today does…Her writing—discursive, personal, funny as hell—lit up the internet…I shared that deep sense of connection with hundreds of thousands of other readers whose own birth experiences, family lives, divorces, and mental health struggles made them feel so close to her.”

Armstrong’s death is a reminder that mental health struggles can happen to anyone, and it is essential to seek help and support when needed. Her legacy will continue to inspire people to share their stories and connect with others in meaningful ways. May she rest in peace.

In conclusion, Heather Armstrong was a pioneering mom blogger who gained popularity with her blog Dooce.com. She openly shared her struggles with depression and alcoholism on her blog and social media, inspiring many. Armstrong’s legacy in the world of blogging and parenting is undeniable, and she will be remembered as a trailblazer who inspired many. Her death is a reminder to prioritize mental health and seek support when needed.

News Source : Cailin Loesch

Source Link :Pioneering Mommy Blogger Heather Armstrong Dead At 47/