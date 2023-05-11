Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heather Armstrong, Popular Mommy Blogger, Passes Away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heather Armstrong: Remembering A Pioneer Mommy Blogger

Heather Armstrong, a beloved mommy blogger who openly shared her struggles with depression and alcoholism, died by suicide at the age of 47. Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, found her at their Salt Lake City home on May 9, 2023. Armstrong had been sober for over 18 months but had recently suffered a relapse, according to Ashdown.

Armstrong’s legacy as a pioneer mommy blogger will continue to inspire and influence many. She started her blog, Dooce.com, in 2001, where she wrote candidly about her experiences as a mother and the challenges she faced. Her honest and unapologetic posts resonated with readers and catapulted her to fame.

Armstrong’s popularity grew as she shared her life on Instagram and other social media platforms. She even appeared on Oprah and was listed as one of the most influential women in media by Forbes. Her memoir, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita,” was published in 2009, which chronicled her journey as a new mother.

Armstrong’s relatability was her strength. Her blog was a space where she shared her thoughts on pop culture, her personal life, and eventually, her battle with depression. Her honesty about facing the challenges of motherhood, including pregnancy, breastfeeding, homework, and carpooling, was refreshing and empowering for many.

However, her candor also attracted criticism, with some accusing her of bad parenting and worse. Nevertheless, Armstrong remained steadfast in her approach, and her loyal followers continued to support her.

Armstrong’s blog began as a way to share her thoughts with faraway friends on pop culture. Soon, her audience expanded to thousands of strangers around the world, and she found herself writing about her personal life and eventually, an office job. Her employer found her site and fired her, but Armstrong started it up again six months later.

In her memoir, Armstrong described how she believed she would give up blogging once she had her baby, but chronicled her highs and lows as a new mother instead. She wrote, “I don’t think I would have survived it had I not offered up my story and reached out to bridge the loneliness.”

Armstrong was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but left the religion years ago. Her chronic depression afflicted her for much of her life, according to her book. In 2017, after the unraveling of her marriage, she enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute, where she underwent ten sessions of a chemically induced coma for 15 minutes at a time.

“I was feeling like life was not meant to be lived,” Armstrong told Vox. “When you are that desperate, you will try anything. I thought my kids deserved to have a happy, healthy mother, and I needed to know that I had tried all options to be that for them.”

Armstrong’s struggles with depression and alcoholism were not new to her followers. She had shared her journey to sobriety in a post on Dooce.com, where she wrote about celebrating six months of sobriety in 2021. “Sobriety was not some mystery I had to solve. It was simply looking at all my wounds and learning how to live with them,” she wrote.

Armstrong’s death is a tragic loss for her family and her followers. However, her legacy as a pioneering mommy blogger will continue to inspire and empower many. Her openness about her struggles with mental health and addiction helped break down the stigma surrounding these issues and encouraged others to seek help.

Armstrong’s honesty and bravery will be remembered by those who followed her blog and social media accounts. Her legacy will continue to inspire mothers and others to share their stories and connect with others, even in the midst of their struggles.

