Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heather Armstrong’s Death: Who Was She?

The Life and Career of Heather Armstrong

Heather Armstrong, born as Heather Brooke Hamilton, was raised in Bartlett, Tennessee, and later moved to Salt Lake City with her family. She worked as a web designer for a firm in Los Angeles until she was fired in 2002 after blogging something funny about her co-workers. This event led her to start blogging under the pen name Dooce.

Her parenting blog gained popularity and amassed over 48,000 followers on social media platforms. In 2009, Forbes magazine listed her as one of their 30 most influential women in the media. The same year, she made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. In 2012, she wrote a second book titled ‘Dear Daughter‘.

How Did Heather Armstrong Die?

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Armstrong died by suicide at the age of 47. Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, found her dead at their Salt Lake City home. He stated that she had a history of substance abuse and had recently relapsed after being sober for around 18 months.

Pete took to Instagram to pay his last respects to her, calling her the “love of [his] life.” He captioned a picture with the words “It takes an ocean not to break. Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else.”

Armstrong was open about her battle with depression, which was triggered by her divorce from her husband Jon Armstrong. They have two daughters together, Leta Elise and Marlo Iris. In one of her interviews, she said, “I was feeling like life was not meant to be lived.”

Celebrating Heather Armstrong’s Life

Heather Armstrong’s sudden death has reminded us that life is fragile and unpredictable. However, there is no better way to truly pay respect to someone than to celebrate the life they lived.

Armstrong’s blog was a source of inspiration for many, and her writing was relatable and honest. She spoke about parenting, mental health, and personal struggles. Her legacy lives on through her blog and her books.

In memory of Heather Armstrong, we can learn to be more open and honest about our struggles. We can also take the time to appreciate the little things in life and cherish our loved ones.

Conclusion

Heather Armstrong’s life and career were filled with accomplishments and challenges. Her writing and honesty touched many lives and will continue to do so. Her sudden death is a reminder to us all that life is precious, and we should cherish every moment. Let us celebrate her life and legacy by being more open and honest about our struggles and by loving our friends and family.

