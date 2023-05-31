Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heklina’s Cause of Death at 55

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Drag Queen Icon Heklina? A Look at Her Legacy

The drag community was left in mourning when news broke that Heklina, the queen of the San Francisco drag scene, had passed away while on tour in London on April 3, 2023. The star of the Hulu series Drag Me to Dinner was only 55 years old and had established an incredible legacy in the LGBTQ+ community. Here’s everything we know about Heklina’s cause of death.

Heklina was found by her fellow drag queen Peaches Christ in a London flat. Heklina and Peaches were in town to perform their show Mommie Queerest. Although Heklina’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed, investigators concluded that there was no sign of foul play, per The Bay Area Reporter.

Heklina’s advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community was certainly not forgotten in the wake of her untimely death. Many fans of the drag star recalled how she co-founded Trannyshack, a popular San Francisco drag bar in the ’90s, among many other projects dedicated to fostering safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Heklina, who was born Stefan Grygelko, had Icelandic heritage, so her drag queen name was inspired by Hekla, a volcano in Iceland. One of Heklina’s last on-camera appearances was for the Hulu series Drag Me To Dinner, a variety game show featuring legendary drag queens like Heklina performing a variety of fun tasks in a dinner-party-like setting for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Each drag queen was paired with another queen to compete in a variety of challenges, from cooking dinner to crafting cocktails.

Heklina appears in Drag Me to Dinner Season 1, Episode 10, titled “Big Bottom Big Top.” On the show, Heklina and Peaches Christ were teamed up for their episode, battling it out against their fellow queens Meatball and Biqtch Puddin’. Fellow Drag Me to Dinner star and drag queen Bianca Del Rio hopes fans watch Heklina’s episode and realize the late legendary drag queen was “a good b—h and highly f—king entertaining.”

Heklina’s legacy in the drag community and beyond is undeniable. She was a trailblazer who opened doors for many performers and dedicated herself to creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. As Drag Me to Dinner host Murray Hill said in an interview with PopCulture, “she really is the matriarch.” Heklina may be gone, but her impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

