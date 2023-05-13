Dead – Death – Obituary News : Helen Jones Funeral Details and Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Helen Jones Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Heroic Firefighter

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Sister Helen Jones’ passing. Sister Helen, a retired firefighter, lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away recently. Her early retirement was due to an injury that she sustained while serving as a firefighter.

The Fire Brigades Union extends its deepest sympathies to Sarah, Sister Helen’s husband Steven, who is also a firefighter in Manchester, and their three children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

A Legacy of Bravery and Dedication

Sister Helen leaves behind a legacy of bravery and dedication to her profession. She was a role model to many firefighters, and her unwavering commitment to serving her community has left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

We know that Sister Helen is now looking down on all the other brave firefighters who have gone before her, and we take comfort in the hope that we will one day see her again in heaven.

Condolences from the South West Region

The South West Region would like to express its sincere condolences to Sister Helen’s family, friends, and colleagues. The news of her passing has left us all feeling deeply saddened.

We are grateful for the support that Sister Helen gave to us during her time as a firefighter, and we will always remember her dedication to her profession and her community.

A Final Farewell to Sister Helen

Sister Helen, you will be deeply missed by all who knew you. Your bravery, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving your community will never be forgotten. We take solace in the hope that you are now in a better place, watching over us all.

Rest in peace, Sister Helen.

