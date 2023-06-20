Dead – Death – Obituary News : Help turned traitor after stealing phone and wallet of deceased in shameful road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims the Lives of Three, Including Tejashwi, Uncle Reveals

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three people, including Tejashwi, on Friday evening. The uncle of one of the victims revealed that when they arrived at the scene, they found Tejashwi and two others dead. The victims’ phone and wallet were missing, and an unidentified suspect is being accused of stealing their belongings during the accident.

Details of the Accident

The accident took place on Friday evening, leaving three people dead and several others injured. According to the uncle of one of the victims, they were on their way home after attending a friend’s wedding when the accident occurred. He revealed that they were travelling in a car when they were hit by a speeding truck.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that Tejashwi and two others had died on the spot. Several other passengers were severely injured and rushed to the hospital. The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Tejashwi’s Phone and Wallet Missing

During the investigation, it was found that Tejashwi’s phone and wallet were missing. The uncle of one of the victims revealed that they searched the scene but were unable to find Tejashwi’s belongings. He added that an unidentified suspect is being accused of stealing their belongings during the accident.

The police have launched a search for the missing items and are currently investigating the incident. They have also started questioning witnesses and examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Unidentified Accused Accused of Stealing Belongings

The uncle of one of the victims revealed that during the accident, an unidentified accused arrived at the scene and offered to help them. However, after the accident, they realized that Tejashwi’s phone and wallet were missing. The uncle added that they suspect that the unidentified accused stole their belongings during the accident.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have launched a search for the unidentified accused. They have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may help them identify the suspect.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed the lives of three people, including Tejashwi, has left their families and friends devastated. The police are currently investigating the incident and have launched a search for Tejashwi’s missing phone and wallet. The public is urged to come forward with any information that may help the police identify the suspect and bring them to justice.

It is essential to remember that accidents can happen at any time and can have devastating consequences. It is crucial to be cautious while driving and follow traffic rules to avoid accidents and keep yourself and others safe.

सड़क हादसे के बाद चोरी का अपराध गद्दारों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए मृतकों के परिजनों की शोकाकुल स्थिति शर्मनाक हादसों के बढ़ते आंकड़े सड़क सुरक्षा की अहमियत पर जोर देना चाहिए

News Source : Praveen Sharma

Source Link :शर्मनाक : सड़क हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत के बाद मददगार बना 'गद्दार', मृतक के फोन और पर्स चुराए/