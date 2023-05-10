Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hen Harriers: Illegal Killing Threatens UK Bird

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Illegal Killing of Hen Harriers: A Major Cause of Death for One of UK’s Most At-Risk Birds

A new study led by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has found that illegal killing is the main cause of death for older hen harriers, one of the UK’s most at-risk birds. The study, which used data from what is said to be the largest GPS tracking programme for hen harriers globally, discovered that individuals tracked by the project were typically living for just 121 days after fledging. The authors also found that mortality due to illegal killing was highest in areas managed for red grouse shooting, and a 10 per cent increase in grouse moor use by the birds was associated with a 43 per cent increase in the mortality rate.

Hen harriers are on the red list of birds of conservation concern in the UK, meaning they are one of the most at-risk species here. Despite all birds of prey being protected by law since the 1950s and more recently under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, illegal persecution is still known to be a serious issue. The RSPB said that this study adds to the already overwhelming evidence base that illegal killing on grouse moors remains a key cause of this species’ low population size and its ongoing absence from large areas of the uplands, particularly grouse moors.

For the new study, published in the journal Biological Conservation, researchers used satellite tracking devices to look into the survival and movements of hen harriers. Between 2014 and 2020, the RSPB and partners fitted satellite transmitters to juvenile hen harriers at nests across Scotland, England, Wales and the Isle of Man. Tags were deployed on 148 individuals, 86 of them in Scotland, funded by the Hen Harrier Life project. The scientists looked at survival rates, causes of death whether natural or through illegal killing, and associations between mortality and land managed for grouse shooting.

The study has come at a time when conservationists in the Yorkshire Dales have described how they found the body of a hen harrier mutilated on a grouse moor. The bird found had been a Natural England tagged hen harrier named Free, and expert veterinary assessment concluded the bird has been killed through traumatic removal of its head and leg, whilst alive. The police carried out a search warrant in connection with the incident, but the ensuing investigation failed to lead to charges. Twenty other harriers, including 15 birds that were part of satellite-tagged tracking projects, have also disappeared across Northern England in the past year.

Steven Ewing, RSPB senior conservation scientist and lead author of the study, said that hen harriers have been legally protected for almost 70 years, but this study adds to the already overwhelming evidence base that illegal killing on grouse moors remains a key cause of this species’ low population size and its ongoing absence from large areas of the uplands, particularly grouse moors.

Hen harriers are majestic birds of prey that are an essential part of our countryside. They play a vital role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystems, controlling rodent and rabbit populations. They are also an important indicator of the health of our upland environments, and their presence in an area indicates that it is ecologically healthy. Therefore, it is crucial that more is done to protect them.

The RSPB is calling for the licensing of grouse moors to help end the illegal persecution of hen harriers and other birds of prey. The RSPB believes that licensing would help to ensure that estates are operating within the law and that their management activities do not harm protected wildlife. The RSPB is also calling for a ban on burning heather on peat soils, which is known to damage the environment and exacerbate climate change.

In conclusion, the new study adds to the already overwhelming evidence that illegal persecution on grouse moors is a significant cause of the decline in hen harrier numbers. It is crucial that more is done to protect these magnificent birds of prey, and the RSPB’s call for the licensing of grouse moors and a ban on burning heather on peat soils is a step in the right direction. We need to act now to ensure that hen harriers and other birds of prey are protected, and our upland environments are ecologically healthy.

