Dead – Death – Obituary News : Henry Cook Passes Away at Age 89

Remembering Hank Cook: A Life Well-Lived

Essex County, NJ mourns the loss of Henry S. Cook who passed away on April 23, 2023, at the age of 89. Hank, as he was fondly called by his friends and family, was born on January 20, 1934, at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ. He lived in Upper Montclair, NJ, and graduated from the Stony Brook School in Stony Brook, L.I., before attending Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA, where he met the love of his life, Madeline Lease. The two married after graduation and spent many happy years together.

A Life of Service

Hank served in the US Army, stationed at Supreme Headquarters Allied Europe in Paris, France. After his honorable discharge from the army, he and Maddy settled in Millburn, NJ, and became active members of Wyoming Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, Hank was known for his selflessness and dedication to serving others. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family’s needs before his own.

A Career in Sales and Marketing

Hank worked for most of his career in sales and marketing for Avery Dennison Corporation in the office products industry. He was known for his exceptional work ethic and his ability to build strong relationships with clients. His colleagues respected him for his honesty, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

A Legacy of Love

Hank was predeceased by his parents, Ruth (Searing) and Roland Cook, and his beloved wife, Madeline Lease Cook. He is survived by his three wonderful children, Michael (Karen) of Longmont, CO, Catherine (Dave) Davis of Princeton, NJ, Cynthia (James) Higgins of Marlton, NJ; six outstanding grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Ryan, Savannah, Grace, and Nicole; and one great-grandchild, Frances Millson. Hank’s family was the joy of his life, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

A Celebration of Life

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Hank’s honor to Centurion Ministries, 1000 Herrontown Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery in Montclair, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.

Farewell, Hank

Henry S. Cook was a kind, gentle, and loving man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, but his memory will live on through the legacy of love and service he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Hank.

News Source : Caren Lissner

Source Link :Henry Cook, Formerly Of Millburn And Montclair, Dies At 89/