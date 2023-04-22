Dead – Death – Obituary News : Heroic soldier dies like his father for country

A brave soldier, following in his father’s footsteps, valiantly gave his life in service to the country.

Tragic Attack Claims Lives of Five Brave Soldiers in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

The recent terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir has left the entire nation mourning the loss of five brave soldiers. These militants targeted the jawans who had been preparing for Iftar dinner for local villagers. As a result, five soldiers lost their lives in this cowardly act of terrorism.

The incident occurred when the jawans were loading items used for the Iftar dinner into their truck. The soldiers were just about to leave the area when the terrorists attacked them with a grenade. The impact of the attack was so severe that the soldiers traveling in the van could not survive. Among these brave soldiers was Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who served valiantly in the Indian Army.

The news of this attack has left the entire nation in shock and disbelief. The Indian Army has always stood for the welfare and protection of the people, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed. Likewise, the soldiers who were attacked had been preparing for the Iftar dinner with utmost sincerity and dedication.

In light of this tragedy, the entire country came together to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed his deepest condolences and promised that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would not go unpunished. The Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, also condemned the attack and assured the nation of the government’s full support to bring the guilty to justice.

The families of the martyred jawans have received immense support from the government and social organizations in this difficult time. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. It is the duty of every Indian citizen to honor their memory and show solidarity with their families.

In conclusion, the attack on these brave soldiers was a heinous act intended to disrupt peace in the region. The Indian Army will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain peace and security in the region. May the brave martyrs rest in peace, knowing that their sacrifices will inspire generations to come.

