Dead – Death – Obituary News : High school hockey archivist and referee dies at 70

Remembering Mark Lodge: A Passionate Historian of Johnson High Hockey

Mark Lodge, a history teacher and hockey enthusiast, was an archivist of the glory years of St. Paul’s Johnson High School. He coached varsity hockey in St. Francis and refereed over 6,000 hockey games before his retirement. Lodge also collected antique outboard motors, but hockey was his truest passion. He was a fan of Johnson High Hockey and dedicated his life to preserving its history for future generations.

In March, Lodge was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but his passion for Johnson High Hockey remained undiminished. He doubled his efforts to ensure that his Johnson High hockey research was preserved digitally for its players and future generations. His wife, Tina, and daughter Maren Price helped him when he had difficulty typing, and together, they completed the project.

Sadly, Lodge passed away on April 11 at the age of 70. However, he left behind a legacy that will be remembered forever. Before his death, he secured a promise from Kyle Oen, a friend who runs the Vintage Minnesota Hockey website, that he would create space for his photos and records. Lodge wanted Johnson High Hockey to live and breathe on the internet forever, and he achieved his goal.

The late 1960s was a heady time for Johnson High Hockey. The Governors had already produced stars like Herb Brooks and future Minnesota Gov. Wendell “Wendy” Anderson in previous decades. The Peltier brothers were gaining acclaim, and in the months before Lodge graduated from Johnson in 1970, goalie Doug Long made 61 and then 52 saves in spectacular back-to-back state tournament overtime games.

Lodge did not skate for Johnson, but he loved talking about the era, often with Ken Erickson, a 1968 graduate who is vice president of Johnson High’s “Governors Club.” Lodge and Erickson would get on the phone and talk forever, according to Tina Lodge.

Tina met her husband when he was a coach at St. Francis, and she was a dental hygienist who had never attended a hockey game. She did not care much for hockey, but she made an exception when Lodge was tapped to officiate the girls’ hockey state tournament 18 years ago. “That was a big deal,” Tina said.

Tom Nergard, who refereed with Lodge and looked up to him as a mentor, said that Lodge once told him: “If it wasn’t for girls’ hockey, I would have been done a long time ago.” The two also worked high school football games together, with Lodge donning the white cap as head referee and Nergard stationed amid the linebackers. They had a lot of fun on Friday nights with the boys and then got a pizza.

Lodge was committed to fairness and often ended phone conversations with hockey friends with the phrase: “Call it both ways,” according to Tina. Nergard now serves as assignment secretary for District 10 suburban youth hockey referees. On May 22, he will unveil a Mark Lodge memorial service award for on-ice officials at a celebration of life for Lodge at Bunker Hills Activities Center in Andover. Lodge will be the award’s first recipient.

Lodge is survived by his children Matthew, Bjorn, and Hans, granddaughter Sylvia, and siblings Judy, Gary, and Bobby. He will be remembered as a passionate historian of Johnson High Hockey, a dedicated coach, and a fair and respected referee. His legacy will live on through his research and the Mark Lodge memorial service award, which will honor his memory and inspire future generations of hockey lovers.

News Source : Anthony Lonetree

Source Link :Mark Lodge, high school hockey archivist who officiated 6,000-plus games, dies at 70/