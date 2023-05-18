Dead – Death – Obituary News : “High School Musical Actress Monique Coleman: Death Rumor?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Monique Coleman Death Hoax: The Truth Behind the Rumors

Early in the week, word of the passing of actress Monique Coleman immediately spread, raising alarm among her legions of devoted fans all around the world. However, it has been established that the claim from May 2023 was an elaborate hoax and that it was merely the most recent in a series of bogus celebrity death reports.

The Rumors

The actress who rose to fame thanks to her performance in High School Musical is, thankfully, still active and doing fine. On Monday, reports that the actress may have passed away began to take steam after a Facebook page titled “R.I.P. Monique Coleman” received nearly one million “likes.”

Those who read the ‘About’ page were provided with an account of the American actress’s dying that was believable:

“On Monday, May 15, 2023, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time, our dearly cherished actress Monique Coleman died away. Monique Coleman’s birthday is November 13th, and she was born in Orangeburg in 1980. She will be remembered fondly but not forgotten after her passing. Please leave a message of condolence and sympathy on this page, and also like it if you find it helpful.”

The amazing actress, dancer, and singer, who was 42 years old, passed away, and almost immediately, hundreds of her devoted followers took to her official Facebook page to post notes of sorrow and express their grief over her passing. And the Twitterverse, as is customary, went into a frenzy about the death hoax.

The Truth

Some loyal fans were quick to believe the message, while others were quick to treat the claim with skepticism. Perhaps these latter fans had learned their lesson from the overwhelming number of false death stories that have emerged in recent months regarding celebrities. Some people pointed out that the news had not been carried on any major American network, which indicated that it was a phony report. The passing of actress of Monique Coleman’s status would be huge news across networks. Some people noted that the news had not been carried on any major American network.

According to the results of a survey that was carried out recently for the Celebrity Post, the vast majority of respondents (72%) believe that those stories about Monique Coleman’s death are no longer hilarious. The rumor that actress Monique Coleman had died has been debunked because she is “alive and well.” It was officially certified by the actress’ representatives on Tuesday (May 16) that Monique Coleman is not deceased.

She is the latest celebrity to fall for this hoax, which has a long list of other famous people as its victims. Stop believing everything you read and see on the internet; she is alive and doing OK, despite what you may have read. Some of the actress’s devoted supporters have voiced their outrage at a fabricated claim, calling it irresponsible, upsetting, and harmful to the admirers of the actress. Others believe that this demonstrates her enormous popularity all around the world.

Conclusion

The Monique Coleman death hoax is just one of many that have circulated on the internet in recent years. It is important to verify information before sharing it, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like death. The internet can be a powerful tool for communication and entertainment, but it can also be a breeding ground for false information and rumors. Let us all be responsible netizens and help stop the spread of fake news.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Monique Coleman Death Hoax, Is ‘High School Musical’ Actress Dead? – fh memorial/