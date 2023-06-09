Dead – Death – Obituary News : “High School Student Commits Suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

17-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Due to Mental Stress in Hamirpur

On Friday, a 10th-grade student from Hamirpur committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta in her room. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling in her room.

The incident took place in Sarila village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Jarai police station. The deceased student’s family members cited mental stress as the reason behind her extreme step. They claimed that the girl was going through a tough phase and was struggling with mental stress for a few days.

The deceased has been identified as Roshni Putri Gulab Singh Yadav. She was a 17-year-old student studying in a local college. Her family members revealed that she was undergoing treatment for mental stress for the past four months.

The victim’s mother, Vandana, her brother Kapil, her father Gulab Singh, and other relatives are in a state of shock and grief after the incident. The local police have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Mental Health Issues and Suicide

The increasing number of suicide cases among young students is a matter of concern for society. The mental health of students is a growing concern, and parents, teachers, and society must work together to address the issue.

Students who are going through mental stress or anxiety should be encouraged to seek help from mental health professionals. Teachers should also be trained to identify signs of mental stress in students and provide them the necessary support.

It’s essential to create awareness about mental health issues and remove the stigma associated with it. Mental health is as important as physical health, and students should be encouraged to prioritize their mental well-being.

In conclusion, it’s a tragic incident that a young student had to take such an extreme step due to mental stress. It’s high time that we take mental health issues seriously and provide the necessary support to students struggling with mental stress. It’s time to break the silence around mental health issues and take collective action to create a healthier and happier society.

Teen suicide rates in India Mental health awareness in high school Coping mechanisms for stress in Class X Importance of counseling for students Preventing suicide in adolescents

News Source : 24 GhanteOnline | News in Hindi | Latest हिंदी न्यूज़

Source Link :Class X student commits suicide/