Dead – Death – Obituary News : High Scorer Commits Suicide with 89%

The Tragic Consequences of Exam Pressure: A Story of Guguloth Krishna

In a society where academic performance is often seen as the sole measure of success, the pressure on students to perform well in exams is immense. Unfortunately, this pressure can lead to tragic consequences, as evidenced by the case of Guguloth Krishna, a 19-year-old Intermediate student who committed suicide on April 10, 2021, out of anxiety about his exam results.

Krishna, a native of the Mahbubabad area, was enrolled in the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukul Residential College in Eturnagaram to study biological sciences. He was a hardworking student who had set his sights on becoming a doctor and was preparing to take the EAMCET exam when he took his own life.

In his suicide note, Krishna expressed his fear of not getting a seat in MBBS and apologized to his parents for his decision to end his life. This tragic incident is not an isolated one – many students have gone to excessive lengths out of fear of losing their rank or failing the exam.

The pressure to succeed in exams is a pervasive issue in our society, and it is not limited to a particular region or demographic. Students from all walks of life feel the burden of expectation, and the consequences of failure can be devastating.

According to reports, the police and psychologists have pleaded with students not to take drastic steps and to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed. They stress that failure is not the end of the road and that students still have a whole life to live, with many opportunities to turn failure into achievement.

It is essential to recognize that academic success is not the only measure of a person’s worth, and there are many paths to success and fulfillment in life. We need to create a culture that values resilience and perseverance rather than just academic achievement.

Parents, teachers, and society at large have a role to play in reducing the pressure on students and creating a supportive environment that recognizes and celebrates individual strengths and talents. We need to encourage students to pursue their passions and interests rather than just chasing after grades.

Exam pressure is not a new phenomenon, and it is not going away anytime soon. However, we can take steps to mitigate its effects and support students in navigating this challenging period in their lives. We must ensure that no student feels so overwhelmed that they see no way out but to take their own life.

In memory of Guguloth Krishna and all the students who have lost their lives due to exam pressure, we must work together to create a society that values mental health and well-being as much as academic success. Only then can we truly say that we are creating a bright future for the next generation.

News Source : SIBY JEYYA

Source Link :Student Commits Suicide after Scoring 89%