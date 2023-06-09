Dead – Death – Obituary News : High-speed car kills girl student, protestors demand compensation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

High Speed Car Accident Claims The Life of a Student in Chhattisgarh

The Incident

A high speed car accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district claimed the life of a young girl student on the spot. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Tatibandh area of Raipur. The girl was on her way back home from college when the accident occurred.

The Aftermath

The incident caused a stir among the locals, who immediately blocked the road and demanded compensation for the victim’s family. The protesters were mostly students who demanded that the authorities take strict action against the errant driver and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The Victim

The victim was identified as Shivani Soni, a 19-year-old student pursuing her graduation from a local college. She was a resident of the Tatibandh area and was known for her academic prowess and friendly nature.

The Accused

The driver of the car, identified as Shubham Singh, was arrested by the police. He was reportedly driving at a high speed and lost control of his vehicle, which resulted in the accident. The police have registered a case against him under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Protests

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who staged a protest and blocked the road for several hours. The protesters demanded compensation for the victim’s family and urged the authorities to take strict action against the accused.

The Response

The authorities have assured the protesters that the victim’s family will be provided with compensation as per the government’s guidelines. They have also promised to take strict action against the accused and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The Message

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. It is important for drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution while driving on the roads. It is also important for pedestrians and other road users to be vigilant and follow safety guidelines to avoid accidents.

The Conclusion

The loss of a young life is a tragic incident that should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. We must take responsibility for our actions and ensure that we do not put ourselves or others in danger while on the roads. It is only by working together that we can ensure the safety and well-being of all road users.

News Source : Ck Shukla

Source Link :Chhattisgarh News | A high speed car hit a girl student she died on the spot those who blocked the road want compensation | तेज रफ्तार कार ने छात्रा को मारी टक्कर : मौके पर हुई मौत, बाल-बाल बची दोस्त…चक्काजाम करने वालों ने मांगा मुआवजा/