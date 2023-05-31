Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hilton Hotel owner and 2 others sentenced to death for OAU student’s murder.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hilton Hotel Owner Sentenced to Death for the Murder of an Obafemi Awolowo University Student

The Osun State High Court has sentenced the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Abdulrahman Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of a post-graduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke. The hotelier was sentenced to death alongside two others who were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The case began when Mr Adegoke, a Business Administration (MBA) student, travelled from Abuja to Ile-Ife to write his examination. He lodged in the hotel, where he hoped to stay out the period of the examinations. However, he was declared missing by the police on 7 November 2021.

A few days later, the Osun State police command released a statement disclosing that the 37-year-old student was found dead. The details of the circumstances of his death were not disclosed in the statement. However, it was later revealed that Mr Adegoke was murdered by the hotel owner and his accomplices.

The death sentence handed down to the Hilton Hotel owner and his accomplices is a significant victory for justice in Nigeria. It sends a strong message that the law will not tolerate the taking of innocent lives, and that those who commit such heinous crimes will face the full wrath of the law.

It is also a reminder that Nigerian authorities need to do more to protect the lives and rights of citizens. The murder of Mr Adegoke is just one of many cases of violence and crime that occur in the country on a daily basis. The government must take urgent steps to address the root causes of these issues and provide adequate security measures to protect citizens.

Furthermore, the case highlights the need for businesses and individuals to take responsibility for the safety and security of their customers and guests. The Hilton Hotel owner failed in his duty to provide a safe and secure environment for Mr Adegoke, and his actions resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

In conclusion, the death sentence handed down to the Hilton Hotel owner and his accomplices is a strong message to all those who would consider taking the law into their own hands. It is a reminder that justice will always prevail, and those who commit such crimes will be held accountable for their actions. The Nigerian government must take urgent steps to address the root causes of violence and crime in the country and provide adequate security measures to protect citizens. Businesses and individuals must also take responsibility for the safety and security of their customers and guests. Only through collective action can we create a safer and more just society for all.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Court sentences Hilton Hotel owner, two others to death over killing of OAU student/