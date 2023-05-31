Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hilton Hotels Owner Sentenced to Death for OAU Student’s Murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Owner of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, Sentenced to Death by Hanging for Murder

The Osun State High Court has sentenced Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife, to death by hanging for the murder of Timothy Adegoke. Adegoke, a former postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, was killed inside his hotel room at Hilton Hotels in November 2021. Adedoyin and six of his workers were arrested and arraigned in connection with the murder.

The court, presided over by the Chief judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, found Adedoyin and two of his staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde, guilty of murder and conspiracy. Justice Ojo, while delivering her judgement on the case, held that the circumstantial evidence available to the court pointed to the killing of Adegoke while being a guest at the hotel owned by Adedoyin.

According to Justice Ojo, Adedoyin’s decision not to enter the witness box did not help him, as the circumstantial evidence had shifted the burden of proof on him. She also said Adedoyin’s decision not to enter the witness box meant he agreed to the murder charge pressed against him by the prosecution, dismissing the alibi pleaded on his behalf by his counsel, who said the hotel owner was in Abuja for many days around the time the death of the late Adegoke occurred.

Justice Ojo, however, discharged and acquitted three of the staff, Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole, and Adedeji Adesola, while the seventh defendant is to hear her sentencing on Wednesday, following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsels.

The murder of Adegoke shocked the community and sparked a nationwide outrage. The victim, who was a promising postgraduate student, was found dead inside his hotel room with multiple stab wounds. The police investigation led to the arrest of Adedoyin and his staff, who were charged with murder and conspiracy.

The trial lasted for several months, with both the prosecution and defense presenting their cases before the court. The prosecution argued that Adedoyin and his staff had conspired to kill Adegoke, while the defense maintained that the hotel owner was innocent and had nothing to do with the murder.

The court, after carefully considering the evidence presented by both sides, found Adedoyin and two of his staff guilty of murder and conspiracy. The judge, while delivering the sentence, emphasized the need for justice to be done and for perpetrators of heinous crimes to be punished accordingly.

The verdict has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the trial, while others have criticized the death sentence and called for a review of the country’s justice system. The case has also raised concerns about the safety of hotel guests and the need for hotel owners to be more vigilant and ensure the safety of their customers.

In conclusion, the sentencing of Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife, to death by hanging for the murder of Timothy Adegoke sends a strong message to perpetrators of violent crimes. It also highlights the need for the justice system to be fair and impartial, with verdicts based on solid evidence and proof beyond reasonable doubt. The case serves as a reminder that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.

