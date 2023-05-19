Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hinduja Feud over $14 Billion Escalates with Patriarch’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Srichand Hinduja’s Death Raises Questions Over Hinduja Clan’s Future

The Hinduja clan, which spans at least four generations, is among Asia’s 20 richest dynasties with a collective fortune of about $14 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Srichand Hinduja, the patriarch of the family, passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a sprawling business empire with origins dating back more than a century. His death raises questions over who will assume his role as de-facto head of the dynasty.

The Hinduja Group has major holdings in listed Indian businesses, including automaker Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Mumbai-based lender IndusInd Bank Ltd. The conglomerate employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and is also refurbishing a hotel near 10 Downing Street in central London where they own a set of palatial homes overlooking St James’s Park.

For decades, the Hindujas adhered to the mantra instilled by their father, Parmanand, who founded their namesake business in 1914 in the Sindh region of British India: “Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone.” However, the unified front crumbled in the final years of SP’s life, during which he suffered from a form of dementia.

The family has been involved in legal battles over control of investments spanning banking, media and energy, which still threaten to tear apart the once tight-knit group. Srichand and his daughter, Vinoo, fought with his two younger brothers, Prakash and Ashok, over a letter signed by the four siblings that said assets held by one of them belonged to all. While the family called a truce on the bitter power struggle in November, it emerged last month they’re still privately haggling on related issues.

At stake is the direction for one of the world’s biggest conglomerates, whose legal battles in recent years still threaten to tear apart the once tight-knit group. “This is the litmus test for the Hinduja family’s recent ceasefire,” said David Hawkins, co-founder of family-business consulting firm Percheron Advisory, of Srichand’s death.

The Hindujas’ 32-year-old grandson, Karam, is chief executive officer of Geneva-based Hinduja Bank, while Srichand’s daughter, Shanu, who turns 59 this month, is chair. Shanu and Vinoo, who led the recent legal fight for SP’s branch of the family, said in a statement Wednesday that Srichand had died peacefully that morning.

As part of last year’s truce, SP’s daughters and his brothers agreed to effectively tear up a 2014 letter underpinning their uniting principles, raising the prospect of a breakup for their conglomerate. The agreement to finalize the truce still needs signing off, and the family had outstanding questions over governance and succession even before SP’s death. Those factors may lead to future legal proceedings in the UK or in other corners of the Hindujas’ empire.

For the moment, the clan appears united in grieving for the loss of their patriarch. “The brothers have always been four bodies and one soul,” the family said in a statement. “His loss has left a huge void.”

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Patriarch’s Death Puts Spotlight on $14 Billion Hinduja Feud/