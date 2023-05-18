Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hinduja Group Chair Dies at Age 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja: A Tribute to the Hinduja Group Chairman

Introduction

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the world lost one of its greatest business magnates, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers, and the chairman of the Hinduja Group. He passed away peacefully in London at the age of 86. S. P. Hinduja, as he was fondly known, was not only a successful businessman but also a philanthropist and a visionary leader who transformed the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate. This article pays tribute to his remarkable life and legacy.

Early Life and Career

S. P. Hinduja was born on November 28, 1935, in Shikarpur, Sindh, in present-day Pakistan. He came from a family of traders and grew up in a business-oriented environment. After the partition of India in 1947, his family moved to Mumbai, where they started a small trading business. S. P. Hinduja joined the family business at a young age and soon became its driving force. He expanded the business into various sectors and established a presence in several countries, including Iran, Nigeria, and Switzerland.

In 1971, S. P. Hinduja founded the Hinduja Group with his brothers Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok. The group started as a trading company but soon diversified into various industries, such as banking, healthcare, energy, and real estate. Today, the Hinduja Group has a presence in more than 100 countries and employs over 150,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest diversified conglomerates in the world, with a revenue of over $50 billion.

Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

Apart from his business acumen, S. P. Hinduja was also known for his philanthropic work and social responsibility. He believed that businesses should not only generate profits but also contribute to society. Under his leadership, the Hinduja Foundation was established in 1978 to promote education, healthcare, and culture. The foundation supports several initiatives, such as scholarships for underprivileged students, healthcare facilities for the poor, and preservation of cultural heritage.

S. P. Hinduja also supported various charitable causes, such as disaster relief, poverty alleviation, and environmental conservation. He was a proponent of sustainable development and believed that businesses should adopt environmentally friendly practices. The Hinduja Group has implemented several green initiatives, such as renewable energy projects, waste management systems, and eco-friendly buildings.

Leadership and Legacy

S. P. Hinduja was a visionary leader who transformed the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate. He was known for his strategic thinking, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative ideas. He believed in empowering his employees and creating a culture of excellence and professionalism. He also fostered a sense of family values and unity among his employees and instilled a sense of social responsibility in them.

Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group achieved several milestones, such as acquiring the Gulf Oil Corporation in 1984, establishing the Hinduja Bank in Switzerland in 1994, and acquiring the Ashok Leyland in 1987. The group also diversified into several new sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, and media.

S. P. Hinduja’s legacy is not only limited to the Hinduja Group but also extends to the business world and society at large. He was a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders. His contributions to philanthropy and social responsibility set an example for businesses to follow. His vision and leadership transformed the Hinduja Group into a global player and created thousands of jobs and opportunities for people around the world.

Conclusion

The passing of S. P. Hinduja is a great loss for the business world and society at large. He was a visionary leader, a successful businessman, and a philanthropist. His contributions to the Hinduja Group and society at large will be remembered for generations to come. His legacy is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship, leadership, and social responsibility. The Hinduja Group will continue to thrive and grow under the leadership of his brothers and the next generation. The world has lost a great leader, but his spirit and vision will live on.

