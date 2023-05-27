Dead – Death – Obituary News : Historian Stanley Engerman Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stanley Engerman, Co-Author of “Time on the Cross,” Dies at 87

Stanley Engerman, an economist and historian who co-authored the controversial book “Time on the Cross: The Economics of American Negro Slavery,” died on May 11 at the age of 87. Engerman and his co-author, Robert W. Fogel, used data analysis to challenge commonly held ideas about slavery, arguing that it was a rational and viable economic system and that enslaved Black people were more efficient workers than free white people in the North.

Engerman was born on March 14, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from New York University before earning a Ph.D. in political economy from Johns Hopkins University in 1962. He joined the University of Rochester in 1963, where he taught economics and history until his retirement in 2017.

Engerman’s interest in the economics of slavery was sparked by an article he read in a 1958 issue of The Journal of Political Economy, which concluded that the slave economy was profitable and cast doubt on the idea that the South had been forced into an unnecessary war to protect an unsound economic system.

In “Time on the Cross,” published in 1974, Engerman and Fogel challenged common characterizations of slavery, including that it was unprofitable, inefficient, and pervasively abusive. They argued that slave agriculture was not inefficient compared to free agriculture, and that Southern slave agriculture was 35% more efficient than the Northern system of family farming. They also contended that the typical slave was not lazy or inept, but rather harder working and more efficient than their white counterpart.

The book attracted significant attention and controversy, with some historians criticizing its relatively benign portrayal of slave life. However, it also received praise from economists and scholars who saw it as a corrective to traditional scholarship on slavery.

Engerman continued to write about slavery and colonialism throughout his career, including in his book “Slavery, Emancipation & Freedom” (2007), which examined the rise of slavery, its global history, and emancipation in the United States and in other countries.

Engerman is survived by his three sons, Mark, Jeff, and David, as well as his sister, Natalie Mayrsohn, and six grandchildren. His wife, Judith Rader Engerman, passed away in 2019.

Engerman’s work remains essential to a full understanding of slavery, according to John Joseph Wallis, a professor of American economic history at the University of Maryland. “It’s a different perspective on how we think of slavery,” Wallis said. “Not that it was good, but if you want to think about the Black experience under slavery, you have to think about it in a different way.”

Slavery Studies Economic History American History Race Relations Historiography

News Source : Richard Sandomir

Source Link :Stanley Engerman, Revisionist Scholar of Slavery, Dies at 87/