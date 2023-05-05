Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hoboken Judge Ross D. London Passes Away, Memorial Scheduled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Dr. Ross D. London

Hoboken, NJ – The passing of Dr. Ross D. London on April 25 has left a void in the hearts of many. Dr. London served as Hoboken’s Municipal Court judge in the mid-1990s, but his contributions to the world extended far beyond the courtroom. He was also a Berkeley professor, book author, and playwright, and his legacy will be commemorated at the Hudson School in Hoboken with a memorial event on June 11.

Born in 1949 and raised on the border of Bensonhurst and Gravesend in Brooklyn, Dr. London attended SUNY Binghamton and Rutgers Newark. He served in the Peace Corps in India, an experience that instilled in him a deep appreciation for the natural world. While serving as municipal court judge, he lived in Hoboken, but he also lived in Jersey City, Rutherford, Passaic, Queens, Manhattan, and New Paltz.

Dr. London was a man who lived life to the fullest, always eager to learn and experience new things. He was a passionate advocate for justice and a fierce protector of the natural world. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who believed that family was everything. He nurtured all of the life around him, building a sanctuary for all wildlife and teaching those around him to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the world.

In his eulogy for his father, Daniel Wortel-London spoke of the many ways in which his father made the world a better place. He was an author, a playwright, a musician, a scholar, and an architect. He was a man of law who worked tirelessly to make the streets of Jersey City safer and bring new life to the parks of Passaic. He was also a compassionate advocate for prisoners and crime victims, working to bring healing and dignity to a system in dire need of change.

Dr. London’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the many projects he left unfinished. His face may be at peace, his eyes open to the sky, but his spirit lives on in the natural world he loved so much and in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.

To honor Dr. London’s memory, we encourage you to send flowers, plants, or gifts to those in your own life who bring you joy and remind you of the beauty of the world. Let us all strive to live our lives with the same passion and dedication that Dr. London brought to his own, and let us never forget the lessons he taught us about the importance of family, justice, and the natural world.

News Source : Caren Lissner

Source Link :Former Hoboken Court Judge Ross D. London Dies, Memorial Planned/