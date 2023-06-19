Dead – Death – Obituary News : Hoda Kotb’s Father’s Tragic Death: Today Host’s Reflections

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hoda Kotb Opens Up About the Loss of Her Father Ahead of Father’s Day

As Father’s Day approaches, Hoda Kotb, the famous news presenter at ‘Today,’ shared her emotions about her beloved late father. In a special episode of ‘Dads with Hager and Kotb,’ the TV personality revealed that she lost her father when she was still in college.

Hoda was studying at Virginia Tech and was at a sorority formal when her brother, Adel, came looking for her. Her brother used to be a student at the same university. The 58-year-old host shared with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, “And my brother runs in, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my brother always said he was gonna crash Tri Delt formals, like he and his buddy did it. And he said, ‘Come outside.’ And I said, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Come outside, I need to talk to you,’ and I go, ‘No.’ I said, ‘You need to tell me.’”

Hoda shared that she lost her father, AK Kotb, to a heart attack. She still remembers how she learned about the unfortunate incident when her brother said, “Dad had a heart attack, and he died.” “It was like you couldn’t even compute what was going on,” remarked Hoda. She continued to explain that disturbing phase as she further stated, “And I played James Taylor on the turntable over and over and over and over until we went home that morning. And it’s funny, it was the worst thing in the world, but I often look around where I am now and wonder.”

“You know you always want an ‘attagirl’ from your dad, you always want a ‘you did it.’ Throughout my career, I think there were probably a few spots where he probably would’ve said, ‘Well good for you, you did it,’ and then I would’ve been done,” as per Today. However, she didn’t get that opportunity, and it left her with unfinished business. Kotb further explained, “But instead when you don’t have that ‘attagirl,’ you’re like, I guess there’s more of this mountain to climb, let’s see, let’s see, let’s see. And you may keep pushing yourself for something that isn’t coming, but at the end of the day, it landed me in a beautiful place. Now I have a beautiful family, and all those great things happened as a result of it. So I think that event was really life-changing. It helped me in some ways, and it left me with unfinished business in others.”

Apart from losing her father, Kotb faced a health scare when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Her marriage also ended during the same time, “In this weird span of a week, I found out that I needed a mastectomy, and at the same time, I found out that the guy who I was married to was being unfaithful,” she said at that time, before adding, “And I literally was like, ‘What is happening? What happened?’ I didn’t understand.”

However, despite all the challenges she faced, Kotb came out stronger and landed in a beautiful place. Now she has a beautiful family, including her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

In conclusion, Hoda Kotb’s emotional story about her father’s death reminds us of the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are still with us. We should never take our relationships for granted and always express our love and appreciation for those we hold dear. Father’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honor our fathers, and it’s a reminder to cherish the moments we have with them.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Hoda Kotb’s father die? ‘Today’ host reflects on heartbreaking moment brother revealed tragic news/